How did John Daly perform at the DICK's Open 2025, Round 3?

John Daly's return to professional golf didn't go as planned, as he failed to make an impression at the DICK's Open. The popular golfer carded a disappointing 7-over 79 in the final round to finish T67.
On Sunday, July 13, John Daly entered the En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott at 2-under par after 36 holes. Teeing off from the tenth, he had a steady start, making nine straight pars on the front nine. However, things changed on the back nine as the two-time major champion made three bogeys over the next four holes before making his first birdie of the day on Hole 5.
The birdie didn’t make much impact, as John Daly made a double bogey on the next hole before bogeying the last three holes. Eventually, he finished at 5-over for the week, a whopping 23 strokes behind Steve Allan.
Speaking of the DICK's Open, Allan carded a 6-under 66 on Sunday to post a four-stroke win over Jason Caron. This is his second win of his PGA Tour Champions career, with both coming this season.
Here’s a look at the final leaderboard for the DICK's Open 2025:
- 1. Steve Allan: -18
- 2. Jason Caron: -14
- T3. Notah Begay III: -13
- T3. Boo Weekley: -13
- T5. Søren Kjeldsen: -12
- T5. Michael Wright: -12
- T5. Jeff Sluman: -12
- 8. Paul Goydos: -11
- T9. Shane Bertsch: -10
- T9. Chad Campbell: -10
- T9. Paul Stankowski: -10
- T9. Kevin Sutherland: -10
- T13. Y.E. Yang: -9
- T13. Willie Wood: -9
- T13. Billy Mayfair: -9
- T16. Rob Labritz: -8
- T16. Ernie Els: -8
- T16. Felipe Aguilar: -8
- T16. Gordon Burns: -8
- T20. Billy Andrade: -7
- T20. Jerry Kelly: -7
- T20. Kirk Triplett: -7
- T20. John Rollins: -7
- T20. Alex Cejka: -7
- T20. Miguel Angel Jiménez: -7
- T20. Matt Gogel: -7
- T20. Harrison Frazar: -7
- T20. Greg Chalmers: -7
John Daly's scorecard at the DICK's Open 2025, Round 3 explored
Here's a look at John Daly's hole-by-hole scorecard at the DICK's Open 2025, Round 3:
- Hole 10, Par 4: 4 (E)
- Hole 11, Par 4: 4 (E)
- Hole 12, Par 5: 5 (E)
- Hole 13, Par 4: 4 (E)
- Hole 14, Par 3: 3 (E)
- Hole 15, Par 4: 4 (E)
- Hole 16, Par 4: 4 (E)
- Hole 17, Par 3: 3 (E)
- Hole 18, Par 4: 4 (+1)
- IN: 35
- Hole 1, Par 4: 5 (+2)
- Hole 2, Par 4: 5 (+2)
- Hole 3, Par 5: 5 (+3)
- Hole 4, Par 3: 4 (+2)
- Hole 5, Par 5: 4 (+4)
- Hole 6, Par 4: 6 (+5)
- Hole 7, Par 3: 4 (+6)
- Hole 8, Par 5: 6 (+7)
- Hole 9, Par 4: 5 (+7)
- OUT: 44
- Total: 79