How did John Daly perform at the Insperity Invitational? Performance explored

John Daly no longer plays on the PGA Tour, but he is on the senior circuit, the PGA Tour Champions. Once golfers turn 50, they're eligible to play there, and Daly is 59. As a result, he is routinely part of the fields at the Champions events. That included the Insperity Invitational (May 2-4).

It's one of the scheduled events for the tour, and Daly was one of 78 players who started out in the field. One withdrew, so Daly ended up being one of the 77 players who played the event, which was 54 holes long.

Through those 54 holes, Daly shot 27 over par and finished dead last with rounds of +7, +11, and +9. He was 77th out of the 77 golfers who did not withdraw, and finished 38 strokes back of the leaders: Stewart Cink and Retief Goosen.

The next closest person on the leaderboard to Daly was Corey Pavin, who was 11 strokes up. 11 strokes is how many Cink and Goosen had below par through the three rounds.

Cink earned his second win on the PGA Tour Champions. He had to go to a playoff to beat Goosen. Because the Champions Tour typically has no cut, Daly was able to play all 54 holes despite struggling for form.

Daly has played in four events in 2025. He's not finished below par yet. His best outing so far this year was an even scoreline (T56) at the Hoag Classic on March 21-23.

Dating back to 2024, Daly's best showing was either the Principal Charity Classic, in which he shot two over par, or the American Family Insurance Classic, where the former PGA Championship winner shot -3 and tied for 22nd.

John Daly reflects on recent health scares

Over the past few months, John Daly has had a couple of health issues. He had emergency surgery and has been injured otherwise as well. After those, he reflected on what has been a lengthy career.

John Daly has had some health issues (Image via Imagn)

Via the New York Post in March 2025, he said:

“I didn’t think I’d been out here for three decades. I’ve only been dead 11 times. I’m like Lazarus. I just keep coming back from the dead. That’s when I could actually play the game.”

This comment came two months after the emergency surgery for the former Major champion. He also noted that he's undergone 16 surgeries in four years for tangled tendons.

John Daly also suffered from bladder cancer and said:

“I was peeing blood, pukin’ blood. … I thought my back was killing me, and I didn’t know. And I went in Little Rock, got a checkup and everything on my back and then, was it a neurologist? Doctor saw it and said, ‘You gotta come back.’”

He has been in remission for four years, but he has suffered quite a few scares. Despite that, he's still playing on the PGA Tour Champions.

