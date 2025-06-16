How did Jon Rahm perform in the 2025 US Open, Round 4?

Jon Rahm had a great finish at the US Open 2025 as he birdied the final three holes to shoot 67. Following the final round, he finished at 4-over and tied for seventh.
On Sunday, June 15, Rahm began the final day at Oakmont eleven strokes back. He had a steady start as he picked up a birdie on the fourth hole. His first bogey came on the 7th after he missed a 16-foot putt. However, this proved to be his only bogey of the day, and with three straight birdies, he closed the round at 67.
Earlier, J.J. Spaun fired a 2-over 72 to post a two-shot win over Robert MacIntyre at the US Open 2025. This marked his second win on the PGA Tour and his first in more than three years. Viktor Hovland finished solo third at 2-over, while Cameron Young tied alongside Sam Burns and LIV Golf stars Tyrrell Hatton and Carlos Ortiz, four strokes back.
Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the US Open 2025:
- 1. J.J. Spaun: -1
- 2. Robert MacIntyre: +1
- 3. Viktor Hovland: +2
- T4. Cameron Young: +3
- T4. Tyrrell Hatton: +3
- T4. Carlos Ortiz: +3
- T4. Sam Burns: +3
- T8. Jon Rahm: +4
- T8. Scottie Scheffler: +4
- T10. Ben Griffin: +5
- T10. Russell Henley: +5
- T10. Adam Scott: +5
- T13. Xander Schauffele: +6
- T13. Brooks Koepka: +6
- T13. Chris Kirk: +6
- T13. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +6
- T13. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: +6
- T13. Thriston Lawrence: +6
Jon Rahm's hole-by-hole performance at the US Open 2025, Round 4 explored
Here's a look at Jon Rahm's hole-by-hole performance at the US Open 2025 during the fourth round:
- Hole 1, Par 4: 4 (Even)
- Hole 2, Par 4: 4 (Even)
- Hole 3, Par 4: 4 (Even)
- Hole 4, Par 5: 4 (−1)
- Hole 5, Par 4: 4 (−1)
- Hole 6, Par 3: 3 (−1)
- Hole 7, Par 4: 5 (Even)
- Hole 8, Par 3: 3 (Even)
- Hole 9, Par 4: 4 (Even)
- OUT: 35 (Even)
- Hole 10, Par 4: 4 (Even)
- Hole 11, Par 4: 4 (Even)
- Hole 12, Par 5: 5 (Even)
- Hole 13, Par 3: 3 (Even)
- Hole 14, Par 4: 4 (Even)
- Hole 15, Par 4: 4 (Even)
- Hole 16, Par 3: 2 (−1)
- Hole 17, Par 4: 3 (−2)
- Hole 18, Par 4: 3 (−3)
- IN: 32 (−3)
- Total: 67 (−3)