How did Jon Rahm perform in the PGA Championship 2025, Round 3?

Jon Rahm had one of the big recoveries at the PGA Championship Round 3 as he carded a 4-under 67 to jump inside the top ten ahead of the final round. Following the third day’s action, he is aggregated at 6-under and tied for sixth.

On Saturday, May 17, Rahm entered the third round six strokes back, but he started off quite well. He birdied the first hole and then the third hole as well. After bogeying the sixth, he recovered quickly with a birdie on the next. Although he bogeyed two holes on the back nine, he also picked up four birdies to close the day at 4-under.

With just 18 holes to go, Rahm is five strokes off leader Scottie Scheffler, who went into beast mode in the final few holes to take the 54-hole lead. He fired a 6-under 65 with the help of seven birdies and an eagle to build a three-stroke lead over Alex Noren.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the PGA Championship 2025, Round 3:

1. Scottie Scheffler (–11)

2. Alex Noren (–8)

T3. Davis Riley (–7)

T3. J.T. Poston (–7)

T5. Jon Rahm (–6)

T5. Si Woo Kim (–6)

T5. Jhonattan Vegas (–6)

T8. Keegan Bradley (–5)

T8. Tony Finau (–5)

T8. Bryson DeChambeau (–5)

T8. Matthieu Pavon (–5)

T8. Matt Fitzpatrick (–5)

T13. Matt Wallace (–4)

T13. Adam Scott (–4)

T13. Joe Highsmith (–4)

T13. Garrick Higgo (–4)

T17. Lucas Glover (–3)

T17. Cam Davis (–3)

T17. Denny McCarthy (–3)

T17. Ryan Gerard (–3)

T17. Ryan Fox (–3)

T17. Max Greyserman (–3)

Jon Rahm's hole-by-hole performance at the PGA Championship, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Jon Rahm at the PGA Championship 2025, Round 2:

Par 4, Hole 1: 3 (–1)

3 (–1) Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (–1)

4 (–1) Par 4, Hole 3: 3 (–2)

3 (–2) Par 3, Hole 4: 3 (–2)

3 (–2) Par 4, Hole 5: 4 (–2)

4 (–2) Par 3, Hole 6: 4 (–1)

4 (–1) Par 5, Hole 7: 4 (–2)

4 (–2) Par 4, Hole 8: 4 (–2)

4 (–2) Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (–2)

4 (–2) OUT: 33 (–3)

Par 5, Hole 10: 4 (–2)

4 (–2) Par 4, Hole 11: 5 (–2)

5 (–2) Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (–2)

4 (–2) Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (–2)

3 (–2) Par 4, Hole 14: 3 (–3)

3 (–3) Par 5, Hole 15: 4 (–4)

4 (–4) Par 4, Hole 16: 3 (–5)

3 (–5) Par 3, Hole 17: 4 (–4)

4 (–4) Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (–4)

4 (–4) IN: 34 (–1)

Total: 67 (–4)

