How did Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson & other LIV Golfers perform in Round 1 of the US Open 2025?

The first round of the US Open 2025 was mixed for the 14 LIV Golf professionals. While names like Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm had a flying start at Oakmont Country Club, notables like Joaquin Niemann and Dustin Johnson struggled.

Ad

On Thursday, June 12, fourteen players from the Saudi-backed circuit teed off at Oakmont. Brooks Koepka was among the best performers of the day, finishing T3 after shooting a 2-under 68. He picked up two birdies and an eagle against a couple of bogeys to finish two shots off the lead.

Jon Rahm wasn’t far behind, as he carded a 1-under 69 to tie for sixth after the first round of the US Open. He started brilliantly and was quickly 3-under after a birdie and an eagle on the third and fourth holes. However, he made a few errors, such as missing a six-footer on the back nine, and eventually finished five strokes back.

Ad

Trending

Marc Leishman and Carlos Ortiz were tied for 20th after shooting 71 on Day 1 at Oakmont. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau had an underwhelming start, carding a 73 to tie for 49th. He was 1-under after his first eight holes but then made four bogeys to finish seven shots back.

Tyrrell Hatton and Patrick Reed were also tied alongside DeChambeau after the first round. Phil Mickelson, who is looking for his first win in four years, shot a 4-over 74, helped by a late surge.

Ad

Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann were among the worst performers from LIV Golf, as the duo shot 75 to tie for 79th. US Senior Open champ Richard Bland and LIV's latest recruit Jose Luis Ballester were tied for 98th after opening with 76.

LIV Golf pros' performance at the US Open, Round 1 explored

Dustin Johnson at the US Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's how each LIV Golf professional performed at the US Open 2025, Round 1:

T3. Brooks Koepka - 2-under 68

T6. Jon Rahm - 1-under 69

T20. Marc Leishman - 1-over 71

T20. Carlos Ortiz - 1-over 71

T49. Bryson DeChambeau - 3-over 73

T49. Tyrrell Hatton - 3-over 73

T49. Patrick Reed - 3-over 73

T62. Phil Mickelson - 4-over 74

T79. Cameron Smith - 5-over 75

T79. Jinichiro Kozuma - 5-over 75

T79. Dustin Johnson - 5-over 75

T79. Joaquin Niemann - 5-over 75

T98. Jose Luis Ballester - 6-over 76

T98. Richard Bland - 6-over 76

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More