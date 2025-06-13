How did Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson & other LIV Golfers perform in Round 1 of the US Open 2025?

The first round of the US Open 2025 was mixed for the 14 LIV Golf professionals. While names like Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm had a flying start at Oakmont Country Club, notables like Joaquin Niemann and Dustin Johnson struggled.
On Thursday, June 12, fourteen players from the Saudi-backed circuit teed off at Oakmont. Brooks Koepka was among the best performers of the day, finishing T3 after shooting a 2-under 68. He picked up two birdies and an eagle against a couple of bogeys to finish two shots off the lead.
Jon Rahm wasn’t far behind, as he carded a 1-under 69 to tie for sixth after the first round of the US Open. He started brilliantly and was quickly 3-under after a birdie and an eagle on the third and fourth holes. However, he made a few errors, such as missing a six-footer on the back nine, and eventually finished five strokes back.
Marc Leishman and Carlos Ortiz were tied for 20th after shooting 71 on Day 1 at Oakmont. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau had an underwhelming start, carding a 73 to tie for 49th. He was 1-under after his first eight holes but then made four bogeys to finish seven shots back.
Tyrrell Hatton and Patrick Reed were also tied alongside DeChambeau after the first round. Phil Mickelson, who is looking for his first win in four years, shot a 4-over 74, helped by a late surge.
Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann were among the worst performers from LIV Golf, as the duo shot 75 to tie for 79th. US Senior Open champ Richard Bland and LIV's latest recruit Jose Luis Ballester were tied for 98th after opening with 76.
LIV Golf pros' performance at the US Open, Round 1 explored
Here's how each LIV Golf professional performed at the US Open 2025, Round 1:
- T3. Brooks Koepka - 2-under 68
- T6. Jon Rahm - 1-under 69
- T20. Marc Leishman - 1-over 71
- T20. Carlos Ortiz - 1-over 71
- T49. Bryson DeChambeau - 3-over 73
- T49. Tyrrell Hatton - 3-over 73
- T49. Patrick Reed - 3-over 73
- T62. Phil Mickelson - 4-over 74
- T79. Cameron Smith - 5-over 75
- T79. Jinichiro Kozuma - 5-over 75
- T79. Dustin Johnson - 5-over 75
- T79. Joaquin Niemann - 5-over 75
- T98. Jose Luis Ballester - 6-over 76
- T98. Richard Bland - 6-over 76