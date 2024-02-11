How did Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII perform at LIV Golf Las Vegas? Team’s outing explored

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII aggregated at 16-under after three rounds at the LIV Golf Las Vegas and finished fifth this week. They fell 17 strokes behind Smash GC, who beat 4Aces GC by seven shots to register the win.

Legion XIII is the newest team on the LIV Golf Circuit. Alongside Rahm, the team comprises Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent, and Caleb Surratt. Last week, they had a dream start on the Saudi-backed circuit as they won the LIV Golf Mayakoba, their debut start. However, they couldn't repeat the magic this time and fell much behind.

Jon Rahm once again was the best individual performer on the team and finished eighth at 8-under. Ahead of the third round, he was in contention for the title but shot 1-over to fall 4 strokes back of the winner, Dustin Johnson. Johnson won his third title on a Saudi-backed circuit, beating Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein by one stroke.

Johnson said he was feeling pressure right from the first tee on Saturday. He said, as per ASAP Sports:

"I know obviously conditions is going to be very difficult. A lot of really good players right around the lead. Playing with Bryson and Jon, it was going to be a tough day. It was going to be a fight all day, especially with the conditions.

"The golf course played -- I thought it played really difficult, and I had a really tough time early just figuring out the wind and how much it was going to move the ball. But yeah, kind of hung around there, and then obviously played really good my last seven, eight holes."

Dustin Johnson bagged $4 million for winning the individual segment, while Brooks Koepka-led Smash GC and earned $1.5 million for winning the team portion.

Among Jon Rahm's teammates, Tyrrell Hatton and college amateur turned pro Caleb Surratt finished T12 at 6-under. Vincent shot 4-over on Saturday and aggregated at 1-over to finish T45.

LIV Golf Las Vegas team leaderboard explored

Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, and Jason Kokrak pose after winning the LIV Golf Las Vegas

Here's the final leaderboard for LIV Golf Las Vegas:

Smash GC (Koepka, Gooch, Kokrak, McDowell): -33 4Aces GC (Johnson, Perez, Reed, Varner III): -26 RangeGoats GC (Watson, Uihlein, Wolff, Pieters): -24 Crushers GC (DeChambeau, Casey, Howell III, Lahiri): -18 Legion XIII (Rahm, Hatton, Vincent, Surratt): 16 Torque GC (Niemann, Muñoz, Pereira, Ortiz): -16 Majesticks GC (Poulter, Westwood, Stenson, Horsfield): -12 Fireballs GC (Garcia, Ancer, Chacarra, Puig): 12 Cleeks GC (Kaymer, Bland, Meronk, Samooja): -9 Ripper GC (Smith, Herbert, Jones, Leishman): -9 Iron Heads GC (Na, Lee, Vincent, Kozuma): -3 Stinger GC (Oosthuizen, Burmester, Grace, Schwartzel): +5 HyFlyers GC (Mickelson, Steele, Tringale, and Ogletree): +7