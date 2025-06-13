How did Jordan Spieth perform in the US Open 2025, Round 1?

Jordan Spieth had a decent start at the US Open 2025 as he fired an even-par 70 on the opening day. Following the first-round action, he is just two strokes off the lead.
On Thursday, June 12, Spieth entered Oakmont Golf Club in pursuit of his first win in over two years. He began the round with a birdie but then bogeyed the third hole. He eventually finished the front nine at even par with another birdie and bogey.
On the back nine, Jordan Spieth three-putted the 11th hole for a bogey but then picked up a birdie on the 12th. He made the same mistake on the 15th and three-putted for another bogey but recovered with two straight birdies. However, he finished at 70 after two-putting the final hole for a bogey.
Following the first-round action, Spieth is tied for 11th and just four shots off the lead. J.J. Spaun took the solo lead after firing a 66, while Thriston Lawrence is sitting one stroke back in solo second. Brooks Koepka, Si Woo Kim, and Sungjae Im are tied for third at 2-under.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the US Open 2025, Round 1:
- 1. J.J. Spaun: -4
- 2. Thriston Lawrence: -3
- T3. Si Woo Kim: -2
- T3. Brooks Koepka: -2
- T3. Sungjae Im: -2
- T6. Ben Griffin: -1
- T6. Thomas Detry: -1
- T6. Jon Rahm: -1
- T6. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: -1
- T6. James Nicholas: -1
- T11. Adam Scott: E
- T11. Robert MacIntyre: E
- T11. Russell Henley: E
- T11. Denny McCarthy: E
- T11. Jordan Spieth: E
- T11. Collin Morikawa: E
- T11. Cameron Young: E
- T11. Bud Cauley: E
- T11. Ryan McCormick: E
Jordan Spieth's hole-by-hole score at the US Open 2025, Round 1
Here's a look at Jordan Spieth's hole-by-hole score at the US Open 2025, Round 1:
- Par 4, Hole 1: 3 (−1)
- Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (−1)
- Par 4, Hole 3: 5 (Even)
- Par 5, Hole 4: 5 (Even)
- Par 4, Hole 5: 3 (−1)
- Par 3, Hole 6: 3 (−1)
- Par 4, Hole 7: 4 (−1)
- Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (−1)
- Par 4, Hole 9: 5 (Even)
- Out: 35 (Even)
- Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (Even)
- Par 4, Hole 11: 5 (+1)
- Par 5, Hole 12: 4 (Even)
- Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (Even)
- Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (Even)
- Par 4, Hole 15: 5 (+1)
- Par 3, Hole 16: 2 (Even)
- Par 4, Hole 17: 3 (−1)
- Par 4, Hole 18: 5 (Even)
- In: 35 (Even)
- Total: 70 (Even)