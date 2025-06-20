How did Justin Thomas perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Justin Thomas shot a 6-under 64 in the second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship on Friday (June 20). With a total score of 9-under after 36 holes, he is tied for the lead with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood.

Thomas started his round on the first hole. He made birdies on the 2nd and 8th to go 2-under on the front nine with a score of 33. He made a bogey on the par-4 10th, but quickly bounced back with five straight birdies on holes 11 to 15. He finished his back nine in 31 strokes, 4-under par, for a total round score of 64.

His first round on Thursday (June 19) was also strong. He carded a 3-under 67, which included four birdies and just one bogey.

Trending

Justin Thomas during the Second Round of the Travelers Championship - Source: Imagn

After his second round, the 16-time PGA Tour winner spoke to the media and pointed out the key factors behind his low score:

"I was very patient. I hit a lot of really, really good iron shots," he said.

While pleased with the outcome, Thomas admitted he wasn't completely satisfied with how he hit the ball off the tee:

"I didn't feel like I drove it very well. I kept it in play and kept it in front of me, which is a big part of it, but I just kind of kept it out of trouble."

He felt that scoring well despite not being at his best was a good sign.

"I would much prefer to be hitting the middle of the club face and doing that, but it's still a good sign on a really windy day like this if I am far from my best, I can get it around the course and just stay patient, and finally make some putts on that back nine."

This week marks Justin Thomas’ 15th start of the season. In his previous 14 events, he has one win at the RBC Heritage, six top-10 finishes, and three runner-up results. He has missed the cut in two tournaments this year.

Justin Thomas' scorecard from Round 2 at the Travelers Championship

Justin Thomas followed up his impressive opening round with a 6-under 64 on Friday (June 20) at TPC River Highlands. His consistent play helped him stay at the top of the leaderboard going into the weekend.

Expand Tweet

Here is Justin Thomas's hole-by-hole scorecard from round 2:

Front Nine:

Hole 1 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 2 – Par 4 – Birdie (3)

Hole 3 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 4 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 5 – Par 3 – Par (3)

Hole 6 – Par 5 – Par (5)

Hole 7 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 8 – Par 3 – Birdie (2)

Hole 9 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Out: Par 35 – Score 33 (-2)

Back Nine:

Hole 10 – Par 4 – Bogey (5)

Hole 11 – Par 3 – Birdie (2)

Hole 12 – Par 4 – Birdie (3)

Hole 13 – Par 5 – Birdie (4)

Hole 14 – Par 4 – Birdie (3)

Hole 15 – Par 4 – Birdie (3)

Hole 16 – Par 3 – Par (3)

Hole 17 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 18 – Par 4 – Par (4)

In: Par 35 – Score 31 (-4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More