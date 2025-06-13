How did Justin Thomas perform at the US Open 2025, Round 1?

Justin Thomas didn't have a great start at the US Open 2025 as he carded a 6-over 76 in the opening round. The two-time major champion struggled to adapt to the challenging Oakmont conditions throughout the day.
On Thursday, June 12, the 31-year-old teed off at Oakmont Country Club from the first tee. He began with bogeys on the third and fifth holes and failed to pick up a birdie on the front nine. With a double bogey on the par-4 ninth hole, he finished the front nine at 39.
On the back nine, Justin Thomas started with bogeys on the 10th and 12th holes. The lone birdie of the day came on the par-3 13th, but he went back to 6-over with his fifth bogey of the day on the 16th.
Justin Thomas is 10 strokes behind leader J.J. Spaun and will need a heroic effort to get inside the cut line on Friday.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the US Open 2025 after Round 1:
- 1. J.J. Spaun: -4
- 2. Thriston Lawrence: -3
- T3. Si Woo Kim: -2
- T3. Brooks Koepka: -2
- T3. Sungjae Im: -2
- T6. Ben Griffin: -1
- T6. Thomas Detry: -1
- T6. Jon Rahm: -1
- T6. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: -1
- T6. James Nicholas: -1
- T11. Adam Scott: E
- T11. Robert MacIntyre: E
- T11. Russell Henley: E
- T11. Denny McCarthy: E
- T11. Jordan Spieth: E
- T11. Collin Morikawa: E
- T11. Cameron Young: E
- T11. Bud Cauley: E
- T11. Ryan McCormick: E
- T20. Kevin Velo: +1
- T20. Brian Harman: +1
- T20. Lanto Griffin: +1
- T20. Sam Stevens: +1
- T20. Emiliano Grillo: +1
- T20. Victor Perez: +1
- T20. Adam Schenk: +1
- T20. Viktor Hovland: +1
- T20. Matthieu Pavon: +1
- T20. Marc Leishman: +1
- T20. Rasmus Højgaard: +1
- T20. Carlos Ortiz: +1
- T20. Trevor Cone: +1
Justin Thomas' hole-by-hole score at the US Open 2025, Round 1
Here's a look at Justin Thomas' hole-by-hole score at the US Open 2025, Round 1:
- Par 4, Hole 1: 4 (Even)
- Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (Even)
- Par 4, Hole 3: 5 (+1)
- Par 5, Hole 4: 5 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 5: 5 (+2)
- Par 3, Hole 6: 3 (+2)
- Par 4, Hole 7: 4 (+2)
- Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (+2)
- Par 4, Hole 9: 6 (+3)
- Out: 39 (+4)
- Par 4, Hole 10: 5 (+5)
- Par 4, Hole 11: 4 (+5)
- Par 5, Hole 12: 6 (+6)
- Par 3, Hole 13: 2 (+5)
- Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (+5)
- Par 4, Hole 15: 4 (+5)
- Par 3, Hole 16: 4 (+6)
- Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (+6)
- Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (+6)
- In: 37 (+2)
- Total: 76 (+6)