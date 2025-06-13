How did Justin Thomas perform at the US Open 2025, Round 1?

Justin Thomas didn't have a great start at the US Open 2025 as he carded a 6-over 76 in the opening round. The two-time major champion struggled to adapt to the challenging Oakmont conditions throughout the day.

On Thursday, June 12, the 31-year-old teed off at Oakmont Country Club from the first tee. He began with bogeys on the third and fifth holes and failed to pick up a birdie on the front nine. With a double bogey on the par-4 ninth hole, he finished the front nine at 39.

On the back nine, Justin Thomas started with bogeys on the 10th and 12th holes. The lone birdie of the day came on the par-3 13th, but he went back to 6-over with his fifth bogey of the day on the 16th.

Trending

Justin Thomas is 10 strokes behind leader J.J. Spaun and will need a heroic effort to get inside the cut line on Friday.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the US Open 2025 after Round 1:

1. J.J. Spaun: -4

2. Thriston Lawrence: -3

T3. Si Woo Kim: -2

T3. Brooks Koepka: -2

T3. Sungjae Im: -2

T6. Ben Griffin: -1

T6. Thomas Detry: -1

T6. Jon Rahm: -1

T6. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: -1

T6. James Nicholas: -1

T11. Adam Scott: E

T11. Robert MacIntyre: E

T11. Russell Henley: E

T11. Denny McCarthy: E

T11. Jordan Spieth: E

T11. Collin Morikawa: E

T11. Cameron Young: E

T11. Bud Cauley: E

T11. Ryan McCormick: E

T20. Kevin Velo: +1

T20. Brian Harman: +1

T20. Lanto Griffin: +1

T20. Sam Stevens: +1

T20. Emiliano Grillo: +1

T20. Victor Perez: +1

T20. Adam Schenk: +1

T20. Viktor Hovland: +1

T20. Matthieu Pavon: +1

T20. Marc Leishman: +1

T20. Rasmus Højgaard: +1

T20. Carlos Ortiz: +1

T20. Trevor Cone: +1

Justin Thomas' hole-by-hole score at the US Open 2025, Round 1

Here's a look at Justin Thomas' hole-by-hole score at the US Open 2025, Round 1:

Par 4, Hole 1: 4 (Even)

4 (Even) Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (Even)

4 (Even) Par 4, Hole 3: 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Par 5, Hole 4: 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Par 4, Hole 5: 5 (+2)

5 (+2) Par 3, Hole 6: 3 (+2)

3 (+2) Par 4, Hole 7: 4 (+2)

4 (+2) Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (+2)

3 (+2) Par 4, Hole 9: 6 (+3)

6 (+3) Out: 39 (+4)

39 (+4) Par 4, Hole 10: 5 (+5)

5 (+5) Par 4, Hole 11: 4 (+5)

4 (+5) Par 5, Hole 12: 6 (+6)

6 (+6) Par 3, Hole 13: 2 (+5)

2 (+5) Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (+5)

4 (+5) Par 4, Hole 15: 4 (+5)

4 (+5) Par 3, Hole 16: 4 (+6)

4 (+6) Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (+6)

4 (+6) Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (+6)

4 (+6) In: 37 (+2)

37 (+2) Total: 76 (+6)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More