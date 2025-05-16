How did Justin Thomas do in the PGA Championship 2025, Round 1? Performance explored

Justin Thomas had a mixed day at the PGA Championship 2025 Round 1 as he posted a 2-over 73. He had a poor start, and things could have gotten worse before a late recovery helped him save some strokes.
On Thursday, May 16, Thomas had one of the worst starts as he double-bogeyed the second hole, which was followed by a bogey. Two holes later, he made another bogey and was 4-over through just six holes. His first birdie of the day came on the eighth hole, before he made his third bogey of the day on the next.
Thankfully, the back nine was much better for Justin Thomas, as he picked up four birdies and just one bogey over the next eight holes. However, he missed a 12-footer for par on the final hole of the day and made his fifth bogey.
Following the first round action at the PGA Championship 2025, Justin Thomas is nine shots behind Jhonattan Vegas, who fired a 64 to take the lead. Ryan Gerard and Cam Davis were two strokes back, followed by Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley, Luke Donald, Stephan Jaeger, and Aaron Rai at 4-under.
Here's a look at the players leading at the PGA Championship 2025 after Round 1:
- 1. Jhonattan Vegas (-7)
- T2. Ryan Gerard (-5)
- T2. Cam Davis (-5)
- T4. Luke Donald (-4)
- T4. Ryan Fox (-4)
- T4. Alex Smalley (-4)
- T4. Stephan Jaeger (-4)
- T4. Aaron Rai (-4)
- T9. Alex Noren (-3)
- T9. J.T. Poston (-3)
- T9. Ryo Hisatsune (-3)
- T9. Nico Echavarria (-3)
- T9. Matt Fitzpatrick (-3)
- T9. Robert MacIntyre (-3)
- T9. Rasmus Højgaard (-3)
- T9. Keegan Bradley (-3)
- T9. Tyrrell Hatton (-3)
- T9. Michael Thorbjornsen (-3)
- T9. Rafael Campos (-3)
- T20. Scottie Scheffler (-2)
- T20. Harry Hall (-2)
- T20. Marco Penge (-2)
- T20. Garrick Higgo (-2)
- T20. Justin Lower (-2)
- T20. Byeong Hun An (-2)
- T20. Adam Scott (-2)
- T20. Taylor Pendrith (-2)
- T20. Viktor Hovland (-2)
Justin Thomas' hole-by-hole performance at the PGA Championship, Round 1, explored
Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship 2025, Round 1:
OUT: 39 (+4)
- Par 4, Hole 1: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 2: 6 (+2)
- Par 4, Hole 3: 5 (+3)
- Par 3, Hole 4: 3 (+3)
- Par 4, Hole 5: 4 (+3)
- Par 3, Hole 6: 4 (+4)
- Par 5, Hole 7: 5 (+4)
- Par 4, Hole 8: 3 (+3)
- Par 4, Hole 9: 5 (+4)
IN: 34 (+2)
- Par 5, Hole 10: 4 (+3)
- Par 4, Hole 11: 4 (+3)
- Par 4, Hole 12: 5 (+4)
- Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (+4)
- Par 4, Hole 14: 3 (+3)
- Par 5, Hole 15: 4 (+2)
- Par 4, Hole 16: 3 (+1)
- Par 3, Hole 17: 3 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 18: 5 (+2)
Total: 73 (+2)