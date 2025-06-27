How did Lexi Thompson & Megan Khang perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Dow Championship?

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang have completed their second round at the 2025 Dow Championship and are tied for ninth at 8-under-par overall.

The duo started the week with a 3-under-par 67 in Thursday’s foursomes format. For Friday’s four-ball round, they began from the 1st tee and shot a 5-under 65.

On the front nine, Khang made a birdie on the par-4 ninth hole, while Thompson struggled with three bogeys on the 3rd, 4th, and 6th holes. Together, they finished the front nine at 1-under-par in 34 strokes.

Their back-nine performance was stronger. Khang made birdies on the 10th, 15th, and 17th holes. Thompson added four birdies on the 10th, 12th, 15th, and 17th, along with a bogey on the par-4 16th. The pair completed the back nine in 4-under, closing the round with a total of 65 strokes, 5-under-par for the day.

Here is Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang's hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 2 of the 2025 Dow Championship:

Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 3 (Par 5): 6 (Bogey by Thompson)

6 (Bogey by Thompson) Hole 4 (Par 3): 4 (Bogey by Thompson)

4 (Bogey by Thompson) Hole 5 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 6 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey by Thompson)

5 (Bogey by Thompson) Hole 7 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

3 (Par) Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 9 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie by Khang)

Out (Front Nine Total): 34 (-1)

Hole 10 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie by Khang and Thompson)

3 (Birdie by Khang and Thompson) Hole 11 (Par 5): 5 (Par)

5 (Par) Hole 12 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie by Thompson)

3 (Birdie by Thompson) Hole 13 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

3 (Par) Hole 14 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 15 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie by Khang and Thompson)

3 (Birdie by Khang and Thompson) Hole 16 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey by Thompson)

5 (Bogey by Thompson) Hole 17 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie by Khang and Thompson)

3 (Birdie by Khang and Thompson) Hole 18 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

In (Back Nine Total): 31 (-4)

Total for Round 2: 65 (-5)

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang got each other's backs at the Dow Championship

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang are playing as partners for the first time at the Dow Championship, but this isn’t their first time teaming up. The duo previously played together at the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain, where they went 2-0-0 in foursomes.

After their opening round on Thursday, both golfers spoke about why their partnership works so well and how they’re approaching Midland Country Club this week.

Khang spoke about how they trust each other during difficult shots.

"I think, you know, we both kind of looked at each other and gave each other the look of the green light to go ahead, and it all worked out sometimes. Other times, we knew we had each other's back," said Khang (via NBC Sports).

When Thompson was asked why the pair clicks so well, she pointed to their personalities and Khang’s energy on the course.

"I think our personalities are one thing. I mean, she's a riot. She's so much fun out on the golf course. She keeps it loose, and she's so positive, and I think that's a huge help in team format. But besides that, she's a great player, so consistent, and especially with alternate shot and best ball. I mean, I always know she has my back," said Thompson.

Last year, Lexi Thompson played the Dow Championship with Brooke Henderson, finishing T8, while Khang did not participate in the 2024 edition.

