How did Lexi Thompson perform in the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 1?

Lexi Thompson had a decent start at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship as she shot an even-par 72. Following the first day’s action, she is just four strokes off the lead.

On Thursday, June 19, Thompson entered the Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco after a good week at the Meijer LPGA Classic. Starting from the tenth tee, she struggled initially and bogeyed the 3rd and 4th holes. Her first birdie came on the par-5 14th hole, but she made another bogey two holes later.

Thompson was 3-over by the tenth hole of the round, and things didn't look good for her. However, she made a remarkable recovery with three birdies on the last eight holes to tie for 16th.

Speaking of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Jeeno Thitikul took an early lead after carding a 4-under 68. Minjee Lee carded 69, while Haeran Ryu, Rio Takeda, Somi Lee, and Yealimi Noh are two strokes off the lead.

Here’s the leaderboard for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship after the first round:

1. Jeeno Thitikul: -4

2. Minjee Lee: -3

T3. Haeran Ryu: -2

T3. Rio Takeda: -2

T3. Somi Lee: -2

T3. Yealimi Noh: -2

T7. Yuna Nishimura: -1

T7. Peiyun Chien: -1

T7. Angel Yin: -1

T7. Chisato Iwai: -1

T7. Kumkang Park: -1

T7. Shinsil Bang: -1

T7. Auston Kim: -1

T7. Youmin Hwang: -1

T7. In Gee Chun: -1

T16. Jasmine Suwannapura: E

T16. Rose Zhang: E

T16. Leona Maguire: E

T16. Nelly Korda: E

T16. Soo Bin Joo: E

T16. Jenny Shin: E

T16. Yan Liu: E

T16. Mi Hyang Lee: E

T16. Stephanie Kyriacou: E

T16. Lexi Thompson: E

Lexi Thompson's hole-by-hole performance in the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 1

Here's a look at Lexi Thompson's performance in the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 1:

Hole 10 (Par 4): (E)

Hole 11 (Par 4): (E)

Hole 12 (Par 4): (+1)

Hole 13 (Par 3): (+2)

Hole 14 (Par 5): (+1)

Hole 15 (Par 4): (+1)

Hole 16 (Par 4): (+2)

Hole 17 (Par 3): (+2)

Hole 18 (Par 4): (+2)

IN: 37 (+2)

Hole 1 (Par 5): (+2)

Hole 2 (Par 4): (+3)

Hole 3 (Par 5): (+2)

Hole 4 (Par 3): (+2)

Hole 5 (Par 4): (+2)

Hole 6 (Par 4): (+2)

Hole 7 (Par 4): (+1)

Hole 8 (Par 3): (+1)

Hole 9 (Par 5): (E)

OUT: 35 (-2)

Total (72): (E)

