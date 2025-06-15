How did Lexi Thompson perform in the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 2025, Round 3?

  • home icon
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 15, 2025 01:29 GMT
Lexi Thompson at the Meijer LPGA Classic (Image Source: Getty)

Lexi Thompson fired a 4-under 68 in the third round of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 2025 to take the joint lead. Following the third round, she was aggregating at 11-under and was part of a six-way tie for the lead, two shots ahead of the field.

On Saturday, June 14, Thompson entered the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont one shot back. After making par on the first two holes, she bogeyed the third. However, she added three straight birdies before bogeying the 9th..

On the back nine, Thompson again started with two back-to-back birdies. She carded a bogey on the 14th hole but picked up two more birdies on the last four holes to go 4-under for the day.

also-read-trending Trending

Lexi Thompson is currently tied alongside Madelene Sagstrom, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Sofia Garcia, Hye-Jin Choi, and Carlota Ciganda for the 54-hole lead.

Here's a look at the Meijer LPGA Classic leaderboard after Round 3:

  • T1. Madelene Sagstrom: -11
  • T1. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -11
  • T1. Lexi Thompson: -11
  • T1. Sofia Garcia: -11
  • T1. Hye-Jin Choi: -11
  • T1. Carlota Ciganda: -11
  • 7. Karis Davidson: -9
  • T8. Megan Khang: -8
  • T8. Bronte Law: -8
  • T8. Celine Boutier: -8
  • T8. Chanettee Wannasaen: -8
  • T12. Wei-Ling Hsu: -7
  • T12. Caley McGinty: -7
  • T12. Wichanee Meechai: -7
  • T12. Somi Lee: -7
  • T12. Grace Kim: -7
  • T12. Minjee Lee: -7
  • T12. Brooke Matthews: -7
  • T19. Andrea Lee: -6
  • T19. Anna Nordqvist: -6
  • T19. Azahara Munoz: -6
  • T19. Mi Hyang Lee: -6
  • T19. Amanda Doherty: -6
Lexi Thompson's hole-by-hole performance at the Meijer LPGA Classic 2025, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at hole-by-hole performance of Lexi Thompson at the Meijer LPGA Classic 2025, Round 3:

  • Hole 1, par 4: 4 (Par)
  • Hole 2, par 4: 4 (Par)
  • Hole 3, par 4: 5 (Bogey)
  • Hole 4, par 5: 4 (Birdie)
  • Hole 5, par 3: 2 (Birdie)
  • Hole 6, par 4: 3 (Birdie)
  • Hole 7, par 3: 3 (Par)
  • Hole 8, par 5: 5 (Par)
  • Hole 9, par 4: 5 (Bogey)
  • Out: 35 (–1)
  • Hole 10, par 5: 4 (Birdie)
  • Hole 11, par 3: 2 (Birdie)
  • Hole 12, par 4: 4 (Par)
  • Hole 13, par 3: 3 (Par)
  • Hole 14, par 5: 6 (Bogey)
  • Hole 15, par 3: 3 (Par)
  • Hole 16, par 4: 3 (Birdie)
  • Hole 17, par 4: 4 (Par)
  • Hole 18, par 5: 4 (Birdie)
  • In: 33 (–3)
  • Total: 68 (–4)
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

