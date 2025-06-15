How did Lexi Thompson perform in the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 2025, Round 3?

Lexi Thompson fired a 4-under 68 in the third round of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 2025 to take the joint lead. Following the third round, she was aggregating at 11-under and was part of a six-way tie for the lead, two shots ahead of the field.
On Saturday, June 14, Thompson entered the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont one shot back. After making par on the first two holes, she bogeyed the third. However, she added three straight birdies before bogeying the 9th..
On the back nine, Thompson again started with two back-to-back birdies. She carded a bogey on the 14th hole but picked up two more birdies on the last four holes to go 4-under for the day.
Lexi Thompson is currently tied alongside Madelene Sagstrom, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Sofia Garcia, Hye-Jin Choi, and Carlota Ciganda for the 54-hole lead.
Here's a look at the Meijer LPGA Classic leaderboard after Round 3:
- T1. Madelene Sagstrom: -11
- T1. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -11
- T1. Lexi Thompson: -11
- T1. Sofia Garcia: -11
- T1. Hye-Jin Choi: -11
- T1. Carlota Ciganda: -11
- 7. Karis Davidson: -9
- T8. Megan Khang: -8
- T8. Bronte Law: -8
- T8. Celine Boutier: -8
- T8. Chanettee Wannasaen: -8
- T12. Wei-Ling Hsu: -7
- T12. Caley McGinty: -7
- T12. Wichanee Meechai: -7
- T12. Somi Lee: -7
- T12. Grace Kim: -7
- T12. Minjee Lee: -7
- T12. Brooke Matthews: -7
- T19. Andrea Lee: -6
- T19. Anna Nordqvist: -6
- T19. Azahara Munoz: -6
- T19. Mi Hyang Lee: -6
- T19. Amanda Doherty: -6
Lexi Thompson's hole-by-hole performance at the Meijer LPGA Classic 2025, Round 1 explored
Here's a look at hole-by-hole performance of Lexi Thompson at the Meijer LPGA Classic 2025, Round 3:
- Hole 1, par 4: 4 (Par)
- Hole 2, par 4: 4 (Par)
- Hole 3, par 4: 5 (Bogey)
- Hole 4, par 5: 4 (Birdie)
- Hole 5, par 3: 2 (Birdie)
- Hole 6, par 4: 3 (Birdie)
- Hole 7, par 3: 3 (Par)
- Hole 8, par 5: 5 (Par)
- Hole 9, par 4: 5 (Bogey)
- Out: 35 (–1)
- Hole 10, par 5: 4 (Birdie)
- Hole 11, par 3: 2 (Birdie)
- Hole 12, par 4: 4 (Par)
- Hole 13, par 3: 3 (Par)
- Hole 14, par 5: 6 (Bogey)
- Hole 15, par 3: 3 (Par)
- Hole 16, par 4: 3 (Birdie)
- Hole 17, par 4: 4 (Par)
- Hole 18, par 5: 4 (Birdie)
- In: 33 (–3)
- Total: 68 (–4)