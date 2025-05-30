How did Lexi Thompson perform in Round 1 of the U.S. Women's Open 2025?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 30, 2025 01:12 GMT
LPGA: U.S. Women
Lexi Thompson at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Lexi Thompson carded a 1-over 73 in the opening round of the U.S. Women's Open 2025. Following the first day’s action, she was tied for 57th and five strokes behind the leaders.

Ad

On Thursday, May 29, Lexi Thompson started her week at Erin Hills for her 19th appearance at the U.S. Women's Open. She began the round with a bogey and then made two more on the 5th and 6th holes before making a birdie on the 8th.

On the back nine, she picked up two birdies but also bogeyed another hole to eventually finish at 1-over. Following the first day’s action, she was five strokes behind leaders Rio Takeda, Yealimi Noh, Jin Hee Im, A Lim Kim, Angel Yin, and Julia López Ramirez. They had a one-stroke lead over Chisato Iwai and four others.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's the leaderboard for the U.S. Women's Open 2025 after Round 1:

  • T1. Rio Takeda: -4
  • T1. Yealimi Noh: -4
  • T1. Jin Hee Im: -4
  • T1. A Lim Kim: -4
  • T1. Angel Yin: -4
  • T1. Julia López Ramirez: -4
  • T7. Chisato Iwai: -3
  • T7. Nasa Hataoka: -3
  • T7. Chiara Tamburlini: -3
  • T7. Yui Kawamoto: -3
  • T7. Youmin Hwang: -3

Lexi Thompson's hole-by-hole performance at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at hole-by-hole performance of Lexi Thompson at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 1:

  • Hole 1: Par 4 – Bogey 5 (+1)
  • Hole 2: Par 4 – Par 4 (+1)
  • Hole 3: Par 4 – Par 4 (+1)
  • Hole 4: Par 4 – Par 4 (+1)
  • Hole 5: Par 5 – Bogey 6 (+2)
  • Hole 6: Par 4 – Bogey 5 (+3)
  • Hole 7: Par 5 – Par 5 (+3)
  • Hole 8: Par 3 – Birdie 2 (+2)
  • Hole 9: Par 3 – Par 3 (+2)
  • Out: 38 (+2)
  • Hole 10: Par 4 – Par 4 (+2)
  • Hole 11: Par 4 – Par 4 (+2)
  • Hole 12: Par 4 – Par 4 (+2)
  • Hole 13: Par 3 – Par 3 (+2)
  • Hole 14: Par 4 – Birdie 3 (+1)
  • Hole 15: Par 4 – Par 4 (+1)
  • Hole 16: Par 3 – Par 3 (+1)
  • Hole 17: Par 5 – Bogey 6 (+2)
  • Hole 18: Par 4 – Birdie 3 (+1)
  • In: 35 (-1)
  • Total: 73 (+1)
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications