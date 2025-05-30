How did Lexi Thompson perform in Round 1 of the U.S. Women's Open 2025?

Lexi Thompson carded a 1-over 73 in the opening round of the U.S. Women's Open 2025. Following the first day’s action, she was tied for 57th and five strokes behind the leaders.
On Thursday, May 29, Lexi Thompson started her week at Erin Hills for her 19th appearance at the U.S. Women's Open. She began the round with a bogey and then made two more on the 5th and 6th holes before making a birdie on the 8th.
On the back nine, she picked up two birdies but also bogeyed another hole to eventually finish at 1-over. Following the first day’s action, she was five strokes behind leaders Rio Takeda, Yealimi Noh, Jin Hee Im, A Lim Kim, Angel Yin, and Julia López Ramirez. They had a one-stroke lead over Chisato Iwai and four others.
Here's the leaderboard for the U.S. Women's Open 2025 after Round 1:
- T1. Rio Takeda: -4
- T1. Yealimi Noh: -4
- T1. Jin Hee Im: -4
- T1. A Lim Kim: -4
- T1. Angel Yin: -4
- T1. Julia López Ramirez: -4
- T7. Chisato Iwai: -3
- T7. Nasa Hataoka: -3
- T7. Chiara Tamburlini: -3
- T7. Yui Kawamoto: -3
- T7. Youmin Hwang: -3
Lexi Thompson's hole-by-hole performance at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 1 explored
Here's a look at hole-by-hole performance of Lexi Thompson at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 1:
- Hole 1: Par 4 – Bogey 5 (+1)
- Hole 2: Par 4 – Par 4 (+1)
- Hole 3: Par 4 – Par 4 (+1)
- Hole 4: Par 4 – Par 4 (+1)
- Hole 5: Par 5 – Bogey 6 (+2)
- Hole 6: Par 4 – Bogey 5 (+3)
- Hole 7: Par 5 – Par 5 (+3)
- Hole 8: Par 3 – Birdie 2 (+2)
- Hole 9: Par 3 – Par 3 (+2)
- Out: 38 (+2)
- Hole 10: Par 4 – Par 4 (+2)
- Hole 11: Par 4 – Par 4 (+2)
- Hole 12: Par 4 – Par 4 (+2)
- Hole 13: Par 3 – Par 3 (+2)
- Hole 14: Par 4 – Birdie 3 (+1)
- Hole 15: Par 4 – Par 4 (+1)
- Hole 16: Par 3 – Par 3 (+1)
- Hole 17: Par 5 – Bogey 6 (+2)
- Hole 18: Par 4 – Birdie 3 (+1)
- In: 35 (-1)
- Total: 73 (+1)