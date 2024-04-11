How did LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau qualify for the 2024 Masters?

The 2024 Masters is all set to be held at the Augusta National Course from April 11 to 14. This year, there will be 13 LIV Golfers playing at the Masters, including Bryson DeChambeau. The number of LIV Golf players, to play at the majors, has been reducing over the years.

LIV Golfers' ban from the PGA Tour has resulted in a decrease in their World Rankings, making them ineligible to play at the 2024 Masters and affecting their participation in elevated events and tournaments.

Bryson DeChambeau won the 2020 US Open, which makes him eligible to be a part of the Masters this year. The winner of the US Open, the PGA Championship as well as the Open Championship can participate in the next five Masters from their wins.

DeChambaeu will make the Masters field until 2025, after which he will not be exempt from the Masters due to his US Open win status.

Exemption qualifications for 2024 Masters explored

There are several ways golfers can qualify for the Masters, including the likes of winning a PGA Tour tournament, winning the majors, as well as some amateur tournaments. Following is the list of exemption qualifications for the 2024 Masters:

Previous Masters winners (lifetime); Winners of the five most recent U.S. Opens; Winners of the five most recent Open Championships; Winners of the five most recent PGA Championships; Winners of the three most recent Players Championships; The current Olympic gold medalist (one year); The current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year; must remain an amateur); The current Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur); The current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur); The current Latin America Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur); The current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur); The current NCAA DI men’s individual champion (one year; must remain an amateur); The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Masters; The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s U.S. Open; The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s Open Championship; The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s PGA Championship; Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the previous Masters to the current Masters; Those qualifying for the previous year’s season-ending Tour Championship; The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year; The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament.

The 2024 Masters boasts a prize purse of $20 million this year. Jon Rahm is the defending champion for the event, but World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to win.