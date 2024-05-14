How long were Rory McIlroy and Erica Stroll married for? Relationship timeline explored

On the eve of the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife Erica Stoll. The couple first met back in 2012, when McIlroy was still dating tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

Erica Stoll was working as a PGA transport official at the 2012 Ryder Cup when she met McIlroy. They both started as friends frequently meeting as Stoll worked with the PGA of America. After breaking up with Caroline Wozniacki in 2014, the Northern Irishman started dating Erica Stoll.

In 2015, the couple got engaged in Paris. Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll tied the knot on April 22, 2017, at Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland. As of 2024, McIlroy and Stoll have been married for seven years.

Since their marriage, Stoll has been by McIlroy's side at all of his tournaments, including the 2023 Ryder Cup that was held in Rome. The couple welcomed their daughter Poppy into this world in 2020.

Know all about Rory McIlroy's relationship with Erica Stoll

Erica Stoll was born on September 10, 1987, to Mark Stoll and Bonnie Stoll. She is a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology earning a degree in Marketing in 2008. Stoll was also known to be a tennis player during her time at Rochester Institute.

Stoll then joined and worked at the PGA of America as a manager of championship volunteer operations right after her graduation. She also worked for the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford.

During their relationship, the couple has kept a low profile. They even kept their pregnancy a secret for several months before announcing it to the world. Speaking about keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, Rory McIlroy said (via People):

"Erica has been around me quite a lot at tournaments but we have really just tried to keep it low-key. She is a very low-key person, not the kind to broadcast stuff, but that side of my life is really good just now. We are excited, our parents are excited so it is a really happy time."

To everyone's surprise, Rory McIlroy filed for divorce on May 13, one day after winning the Wells Fargo Championship.