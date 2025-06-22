How did Lydia Ko perform in 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 3?

Lydia Ko was among the golfers who moved up following the third round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She carded a 2-over 74 on Day 3 to make a 10-spot surge at the third major of the season.
On Saturday, June 21, Lydia Ko began with a couple of pars before picking up three straight birdies. However, her next birdie came after she had made three bogeys as well.
With a couple more bogeys on the last three holes, she finished at T25 and was 12 strokes off the lead. Speaking of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Minjee Lee fired a 3-under 69 to take the solo 54-hole lead.
Following the third round action, she was aggregating at 6-under and had a whopping four-shot lead over Jeeno Thitikul. The Thai star slipped to second place after carding a 4-over 76 on Saturday.
Here's a leaderboard for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship after Round 3:
- 1. Minjee Lee: -6
- 2. Jeeno Thitikul: -2
- T3. Hye-Jin Choi: +1
- T3. Miyu Yamashita: +1
- T3. Lexi Thompson: +1
- T6. Nelly Korda: +2
- T6. Leona Maguire: +2
- T6. Yealimi Noh: +2
- T6. Chisato Iwai: +2
- T10. Grace Kim: +3
- T10. Chanettee Wannasaen: +3
- T10. Ruoning Yin: +3
- T10. Somi Lee: +3
- T10. Auston Kim: +3
- T15. Charley Hull: +4
- T15. Brooke M. Henderson: +4
- T15. Shinsil Bang: +4
- T18. Miranda Wang: +5
- T18. Gaby Lopez: +5
- T18. Angel Yin: +5
- T18. Esther Henseleit: +5
- T18. Brianna Do: +5
- T18. Youmin Hwang: +5
- T18. Ruixin Liu: +5
- T18. Rio Takeda: +5
Lydia Ko's scorecard at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025, Round 3 explored
Here's a look at Lydia Ko's hole-by-hole scorecard at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025, Round 3:
Front Nine (OUT)
- Par 5, Hole 1: 5 (Par)
- Par 5, Hole 2: 5 (Par)
- Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (Par)
- Par 3, Hole 4: 2 (Birdie)
- Par 4, Hole 5: 3 (Birdie)
- Par 5, Hole 6: 5 (Par)
- Par 4, Hole 7: 4 (Par)
- Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (Par)
- Par 5, Hole 9: 5 (Par)
- OUT: 36
Back Nine (IN)
- Par 5, Hole 10: 5 (Par)
- Par 4, Hole 11: 4 (Par)
- Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (Par)
- Par 4, Hole 13: 4 (Par)
- Par 5, Hole 14: 5 (Par)
- Par 3, Hole 15: 3 (Par)
- Par 5, Hole 16: 5 (Par)
- Par 3, Hole 17: 3 (Par)
- Par 5, Hole 18: 5 (Par)
- IN: 38
- Total: 74