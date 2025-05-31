How did Lydia Ko perform in Round 2 of the U.S. Women's Open 2025?

Despite the initial hiccups, Lydia Ko managed to pull through in Round 2 of the U.S. Women's Open 2025. The Hall of Famer picked up three birdies on the back nine to shoot 1-under 71 and jump 22 spots on the leaderboard.
On Friday, May 29, Ko entered the second day at Erin Hills after shooting 1-over 73 in Round 1. Her second round also didn’t start well, as she bogeyed two of the first three holes and was 3-over for the event after a birdie and another bogey on the front nine.
However, Lydia Ko made sure not to repeat the mistakes from the first half and birdied three of the next six holes to finish at 1-under for the day. Following the 36-hole action at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Lydia Ko was eight strokes behind Mao Saigo.
The Japanese star holds a two-shot lead over A Lim Kim, Nelly Korda, and others. While Lim Kim lost the lead after shooting 1-under 71, Korda jumped 32 spots after firing a 67.
Here's the leaderboard for the U.S. Women's Open 2025 after Round 2:
- 1. Mao Saigo (JPN): -8
- T2. Nelly Korda (USA): -5
- T2. Sarah Schmelzel (USA): -5
- T2. Maja Stark (SWE): -5
- T2. Hinako Shibuno (JPN): -5
- T6. A Lim Kim (KOR): -5
- T6. Yealimi Noh (USA): -5
- T8. Linn Grant (SWE): -4
- T8. Jing Yan (CHN): -4
- T8. Chiara Tamburlini (SUI): -4
- T11. Jin Hee Im (KOR): -4
- T12. Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): -3
- T12. Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): -3
- T12. Hye-Jin Choi (KOR): -3
- T12. Ina Yoon (KOR): -3
- T12. Youmin Hwang (KOR): -3
- T12. Rio Takeda (JPN): -3
Lydia Ko's hole-by-hole performance at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 2 explored
Here's a look at hole-by-hole performance of Lydia Ko at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 2:
- Par 5, Hole 1: 6 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 4: 5 (+2)
- Par 4, Hole 5: 4 (+2)
- Par 3, Hole 6: 3 (+2)
- Par 5, Hole 7: 4 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 8: 5 (+2)
- Par 3, Hole 9: 3 (+2)
- Out (Par 36): 38 (+2)
- Par 4, Hole 10: 3 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 11: 3 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (E)
- Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (E)
- Par 5, Hole 14: 5 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 15: 3 (E)
- Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (-1)
- Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (-2)
- Par 5, Hole 18: 5 (-1)
- In (Par 36): 33 (-3)
- Total (Par 72): 71 (-1)