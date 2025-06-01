How did Lydia Ko perform in Round 3 of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?

Lydia Ko had a mixed performance in Round 3 of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open as she carded a 1-over 73. Following the third-round action, she was aggregating at 1-over par and was tied for 27th.
On Saturday, May 31, Ko entered Erin Hills with a score of even par after 36 holes. She began the day with a birdie on Hole 1 but bogeyed the next two holes. She then birdied the 7th hole to close the front nine at even par.
On the back nine, Lydia Ko made two bogeys and picked up just one birdie to finish at 1-over. Following the conclusion of the third round, she was nine strokes off the lead.
Maja Stark fired a 2-under 70 to take the solo 54-hole lead, one shot ahead of Julia Lopez Ramirez. Rio Takeda, Hinako Shibuno, and Mao Saigo were tied for third at 5-under, followed by Nelly Korda at 4-under.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open after Round 3:
- 1. Maja Stark: -7
- 2. Julia Lopez Ramirez: -6
- T3. Rio Takeda: -5
- T3. Hinako Shibuno: -5
- T3. Mao Saigo: -5
- 6. Nelly Korda: -4
- T7. Minjee Lee: -3
- T7. Linn Grant: -3
- T7. Sarah Schmelzel: -3
- T10. Ruoning Yin: -2
- T10. Gaby Lopez: -2
- T10. Yealimi Noh: -2
- T13. Jin Young Ko: -1
- T13. Yui Kawamoto: -1
- T13. Hailee Cooper: -1
- T13. Aline Krauter: -1
- T13. Hannah Green: -1
- T13. Andrea Lee: -1
- T13. Jing Yan: -1
- T13. Chiara Tamburlini: -1
Lydia Ko's hole-by-hole performance at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 3 explored
Here's a look at hole-by-hole performance of Lydia Ko at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 3:
Front Nine (OUT):
- Par 5, Hole 1: 4 (−1)
- Par 4, Hole 2: 5 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 3: 5 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 4: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 5: 4 (E)
- Par 3, Hole 6: 3 (E)
- Par 5, Hole 7: 4 (−1)
- Par 4, Hole 8: 4 (E)
- Par 3, Hole 9: 3 (E)
- OUT: 36 (E)
Back Nine (IN):
- Par 4, Hole 10: 5 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 11: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (E)
- Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (E)
- Par 5, Hole 14: 4 (−1)
- Par 4, Hole 15: 4 (E)
- Par 3, Hole 16: 4 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (E)
- Par 5, Hole 18: 5 (E)
- IN: 37 (+1)
TOTAL: 73 (+1)