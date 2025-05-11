How did Lydia Ko perform in the third round of the Mizuho Americas Open?

Lydia Ko had a decent third round at the Mizuho Americas Open 2025, carding a 2-under 70. However, it could have finished much better if not for errors on the final few holes.

On Saturday, May 10, Ko entered Liberty National at 5-under and was three strokes back. She started with a bogey on the par-3 third hole but got back in the game with four birdies over the next ten holes. She added one more birdie on the 16th, but bogeys on the 15th and 18th pushed her back to T10.

Here's a look at Lydia Ko's hole-by-hole performance at the Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3:

Hole 1 (Par 4): 4

4 Hole 2 (Par 3): 4

Hole 3 (Par 4): 4

4 Hole 4 (Par 3): 3

3 Hole 5 (Par 4): 4

4 Hole 6 (Par 5): 4

Hole 7 (Par 4): 3

Hole 8 (Par 5): 5

5 Hole 9 (Par 4): 4

Out: 35

Hole 10 (Par 5): 4

Hole 11 (Par 3): 3

3 Hole 12 (Par 4): 3

Hole 13 (Par 5): 5

5 Hole 14 (Par 3): 3

3 Hole 15 (Par 4): 5

Hole 16 (Par 4): 3

Hole 17 (Par 4): 4

4 Hole 18 (Par 4): 5

In: 35

Total: 70

Following the third round of the Mizuho Americas Open, Jeeno Thitikul holds a one-shot lead over Celine Boutier. Thitikul fired a low 65 to move up three spots, while Boutier also carded a 66 to climb two positions. Andrea Lee and Nelly Korda, who were leading after Day 2, slipped to T3 after shooting 68.

When will Lydia Ko tee off at the Mizuho Americas Open, Round 4?

Lydia Ko is paired with Somi Lee for the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open. The duo will tee off from the first tee at 8:47 am ET on Sunday, May 11.

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Mizuho Americas Open, Round 4 (all times ET):

Hole 1

7:30 am: Chisato Iwai, Lauren Coughlin

7:41 am: Minami Katsu, Jenny Shin

7:52 am: Jenny Bae, Jennifer Kupcho

8:03 am: Minjee Lee, Hira Naveed

8:14 am: Stephanie Kyriacou, Lindy Duncan

8:25 am: Patty Tavatanakit, Arpichaya Yubol

8:36 am: Ruoning Yin, Auston Kim

8:47 am: Lydia Ko, Somi Lee

8:58 am: Julia Lopez Ramirez, Elizabeth Szokol

9:09 am: Rio Takeda, Kristen Gillman

9:20 am: Yealimi Noh, Carlota Ciganda

9:31 am: Nelly Korda, Andrea Lee

9:42 am: Jeeno Thitikul, Celine Boutier

Hole 10

7:30 am: Megan Khang, Lucy Li

7:41 am: Manon De Roey, Jin Hee Im

7:52 am: Hye-Jin Choi, Pajaree Annarukarn

8:03 am: Erika Hara, Jodi Ewart Shadoff

8:14 am: Mi Hyang Lee, Maja Stark

8:25 am: Hannah Green, Grace Kim

8:36 am: Esther Henseleit, Soo Bin Joo

8:47 am: Yahui Zhang, Haeran Ryu

8:58 am: Albane Valenzuela, Sarah Schmelzel

9:09 am: Anna Nordqvist, Gabriela Ruffels

9:20 am: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Alexa Pano

9:31 am: Bailey Tardy, A Lim Kim, In Gee Chun

9:42 am: Hyo Joon Jang, Narin An, Cheyenne Knight

9:53 am: Karis Davidson, Ruixin Liu

