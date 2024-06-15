How many of the 16 amateurs made the cut at US Open 2024? Full list explored

Three of the sixteen amateur golfers made the cut at the 2024 US Open. This week’s Major features a stellar field filled with some of the top-ranked golfers in the world. However, sixteen amateur players also secured spots in the Major, competing with the hope of winning the title.

Most of them, however, returned home after playing Friday’s round. The cutline for this year’s US Open was +5, and three amateur players successfully stayed above it: Neal Shipley, Gunnar Broin, and Luke Clanton. They played well in the first two rounds and will continue to compete in the concluding rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Shipley had a decent showing at the ongoing Major. He started with a round of 70 on the first day but struggled in the second round, shooting a 73. He slipped down 21 positions on the leaderboard after Friday’s round but still managed to make the cut, finishing with a score of +3 and tied for 37th place.

Trending

Meanwhile, it was a moving day for Gunnar Broin. The American amateur player shot a 75 in the opening round and was at risk of missing the cut. However, he bounced back in the second round with a 2- under 68, jumping 68 positions on the leaderboard to tie for 37th place.

Another amateur golfer who performed excellently in the second round was Luke Clanton. He started the Major with a round of 76 on the first day, but on Friday, he shot a 69, jumping 63 positions on the leaderboard to tie for 57th place, just making the cut with a score of +5.

Here are the amateur golfers who made the cut at the 2024 US Open:

T37: Gunnar Broin (a): +3

T37: Neal Shipley (a): +3

T57: Luke Clanton (a): +5

Amateurs who missed the cut at the 2024 US Open

While some amateur players performed fabulously well at the US Open in the first two rounds, others struggled and failed to make the cut. Jackson Buchanan missed the cut by just one stroke after shooting rounds of 76 and 70.

Ben James and Bryan Kim also finished with scores of +6 and returned home after playing in the second round. Omar Morales played two rounds of 73 and 74, missing the cut with a score of +7. Parker Bell also struggled at the Major, missing the cut after carding a 77 in the opening round and a 70 in the second.

Here is the list of the amateur players who missed the cut at the 2024 US Open:

Jackson Buchanan (a): +6

Ben James (a): +6

Bryan Kim (a): +6

Omar Morales (a): +7

Parker Bell (a): +8

Hiroshi Tai (+9)

Ashton McCulloch (a): +10

Brendan Valdes (a): +11

Wells Williams (a): +11

Gordon Sargent (a): +11

Santiago de la Fuente (a): +13

Stewart Hagestad (a): +14

Collin Prater (a): +17

Aside from the amateurs, some notable players who missed the cut at the 2024 US Open include Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, Adrian Meronk, and Rickie Fowler.

Meanwhile, rising star Ludvig Aberg took the lead in the tournament with a score of -5. He shot rounds of 66 and 69 to leap to the top position on the leaderboard. Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for second place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback