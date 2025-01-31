How many aces has Shane Lowry made on the PGA Tour? Past record explored

Shane Lowry made a total of three aces until now. His last eagle came in the first round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot one on the seventh hole of the front nine. He shot 66 in the opening round with five birdies at the Pebble Beach Golf Links to finish at T8 after Thursday.

Lowry's previous aces came at the 2016 Masters Tournament and the 2022 Players Championship. At the 2016 Masters Tournament, he scored 10 over in total and dropped an eagle on the 16th hole of the fourth round. He made two more birdies in that round and finished at 75.

In the first three rounds of the 2016 Masters, Lowry made a total of nine birdies scoring 68-76-79 to finish at T39 on the leaderboard.

At the 2022 Players Championship, Lowry dropped an eagle on the 17th hole of the third round. He shot five birdies in total to finish at 67 at the TPC Sawgrass. He also dropped four birdies in the first round to finish at 73, four in the second round to land at 70, and three in the last round to finish at 72.

Shane Lowry talks about his execution of an ace at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Shane Lowry made the eagle on the 16th hole. He described that the shot wasn't easy and that it took him patience to play it correctly. He added that the big bounce after he took the shot helped him make the eagle, and the ball spun enough to get into the hole.

“It is an easy shot, but you still need to play it correctly…For me it was a 54(-degree wedge). I probably could have got lob wedge there but it was a 54. Try to just like flight one down and chase it up the green and get it up there somewhere close to the hole. It came out lovely just left of the hole, which is where you need to pitch it if you want to get it real close. Yeah, big bounce, it was perfect. It just spun and spun right into the hole. It was pretty cool,” Shane Lowry said, via PGA Tour.

Lowry talked about his previous eagles at Augusta National and TPC Sawgrass. He stated:

“I've been very lucky with all the 1s…There and Augusta and Sawgrass. Yeah, I don't know what to say, I guess it's just luck of the Irish or something, I don't know. I know I'm pretty good at times, but you know, a bit of luck every now and then is helpful, too.”

Shane Lowry is tied at T8 after the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and he's one shot ahead of Scottie Scheffler on the leaderboard.

