How many birdies were made in 2023 PGA Championship? Stat explored

The 2023 PGA Championship took place from Thursday, May 18, to Sunday, May 21, last year and witnessed Brooks Koepka dominating the week. He went on to win his fifth Major championship, beating Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland by a two-stroke margin.
Over the four days at Oak Hill in Rochester, Koepka aggregated at 9-under to win his third PGA Championship. In the four rounds, he bogeyed nine holes and parred 45 holes. He also sank 18 birdies, the joint-highest by anyone that week. However, it accounted for only 1.62 percent of the total birdies made at Oak Hill over the week.
During the PGA Championship 2023, 156 players played at least one round, and over the week, they birdied 1111 holes. In the first round, 307 birdies were sunk, while the second round witnessed 391 birdies, the most in the week. The field was cut in half on Saturday, and only 155 birdies were made in the third round. The final round again witnessed a surge in birdies, with 258 birdies being made.
Alongside Koepka, Adrian Mreonk also birdied 18 of his 72 holes. Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose and Sepp Straka made 17 birdies. Speaking of other stats, the PGA Championship last year witnessed a whopping 5132 pars, 1846 bogeys, and 257 double bogeys or more.
Winners of the PGA Championship over the years explored
Here's a look at the PGA Championship winners over the years:
- 2023: Brooks Koepka (3)
- 2022: Justin Thomas (2)
- 2021: Phil Mickelson (2)
- 2020: Collin Morikawa
- 2019: Brooks Koepka (2)
- 2018: Brooks Koepka
- 2017: Justin Thomas
- 2016: Jimmy Walker
- 2015: Jason Day
- 2014: Rory McIlroy (2)
- 2013: Jason Dufner
- 2012: Rory McIlroy
- 2011: Keegan Bradley
- 2010: Martin Kaymer
- 2009: Yang Yong-eun
- 2008: Pádraig Harrington
- 2007: Tiger Woods (4)
- 2006: Tiger Woods (3)
- 2005: Phil Mickelson
- 2004: Vijay Singh (2)
- 2003: Shaun Micheel
- 2002: Rich Beem
- 2001: David Toms
- 2000: Tiger Woods (2)
- 1999: Tiger Woods
- 1998: Vijay Singh
- 1997: Davis Love III
- 1996: Mark Brooks
- 1995: Steve Elkington
- 1994: Nick Price (2)
- 1993: Paul Azinger
- 1992: Nick Price
- 1991: John Daly
- 1990: Wayne Grady
- 1989: Payne Stewart
- 1988: Jeff Sluman
- 1987: Larry Nelson (2)
- 1986: Bob Tway
- 1985: Hubert Green
- 1984: Lee Trevino (2)
- 1983: Hal Sutton
- 1982: Raymond Floyd (2)
- 1981: Larry Nelson
- 1980: Jack Nicklaus (5)
- 1979: David Graham
- 1978: John Mahaffey
- 1977: Lanny Wadkins
- 1976: Dave Stockton (2)
- 1975: Jack Nicklaus (4)
- 1974: Lee Trevino
- 1973: Jack Nicklaus (3)
- 1972: Gary Player (2)
- 1971: Jack Nicklaus (2)
- 1970: Dave Stockton
- 1969: Raymond Floyd
- 1968: Julius Boros
- 1967: Don January
- 1966: Al Geiberger
- 1965: Dave Marr
- 1964: Bobby Nichols
- 1963: Jack Nicklaus
- 1962: Gary Player
- 1961: Jerry Barber
- 1960: Jay Hebert
- 1959: Bob Rosburg
- 1958: Dow Finsterwald
- 1957: Lionel Hebert
- 1956: Jack Burke Jr.
- 1955: Doug Ford
- 1954: Chick Harbert
- 1953: Walter Burkemo
- 1952: Jim Turnesa
- 1951: Sam Snead (3)
- 1950: Chandler Harper
- 1949: Sam Snead (2)
- 1948: Ben Hogan (2)
- 1947: Jim Ferrier
- 1946: Ben Hogan
- 1945: Byron Nelson (2)
- 1944: Bob Hamilton
- 1942: Sam Snead
- 1941: Vic Ghezzi
- 1940: Byron Nelson
- 1939: Henry Picard
- 1938: Paul Runyan (2)
- 1937: Denny Shute (2)
- 1936: Denny Shute
- 1935: Johnny Revolta
- 1934: Paul Runyan
- 1933: Gene Sarazen (3)
- 1932: Olin Dutra
- 1931: Tom Creavy
- 1930: Tommy Armour
- 1929: Leo Diegel (2)
- 1928: Leo Diegel
- 1927: Walter Hagen (5)
- 1926: Walter Hagen (4)
- 1925: Walter Hagen (3)
- 1924: Walter Hagen (2)
- 1923: Gene Sarazen (2)
- 1922: Gene Sarazen
- 1921: Walter Hagen
- 1920: Jock Hutchison
- 1919: Jim Barnes (2)
- 1916: Jim Barnes