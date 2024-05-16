How many birdies were made in 2023 PGA Championship? Stat explored

The 2023 PGA Championship took place from Thursday, May 18, to Sunday, May 21, last year and witnessed Brooks Koepka dominating the week. He went on to win his fifth Major championship, beating Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland by a two-stroke margin.

Over the four days at Oak Hill in Rochester, Koepka aggregated at 9-under to win his third PGA Championship. In the four rounds, he bogeyed nine holes and parred 45 holes. He also sank 18 birdies, the joint-highest by anyone that week. However, it accounted for only 1.62 percent of the total birdies made at Oak Hill over the week.

During the PGA Championship 2023, 156 players played at least one round, and over the week, they birdied 1111 holes. In the first round, 307 birdies were sunk, while the second round witnessed 391 birdies, the most in the week. The field was cut in half on Saturday, and only 155 birdies were made in the third round. The final round again witnessed a surge in birdies, with 258 birdies being made.

Alongside Koepka, Adrian Mreonk also birdied 18 of his 72 holes. Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose and Sepp Straka made 17 birdies. Speaking of other stats, the PGA Championship last year witnessed a whopping 5132 pars, 1846 bogeys, and 257 double bogeys or more.

Winners of the PGA Championship over the years explored

Here's a look at the PGA Championship winners over the years:

2023: Brooks Koepka (3)

2022: Justin Thomas (2)

2021: Phil Mickelson (2)

2020: Collin Morikawa

2019: Brooks Koepka (2)

2018: Brooks Koepka

2017: Justin Thomas

2016: Jimmy Walker

2015: Jason Day

2014: Rory McIlroy (2)

2013: Jason Dufner

2012: Rory McIlroy

2011: Keegan Bradley

2010: Martin Kaymer

2009: Yang Yong-eun

2008: Pádraig Harrington

2007: Tiger Woods (4)

2006: Tiger Woods (3)

2005: Phil Mickelson

2004: Vijay Singh (2)

2003: Shaun Micheel

2002: Rich Beem

2001: David Toms

2000: Tiger Woods (2)

1999: Tiger Woods

1998: Vijay Singh

1997: Davis Love III

1996: Mark Brooks

1995: Steve Elkington

1994: Nick Price (2)

1993: Paul Azinger

1992: Nick Price

1991: John Daly

1990: Wayne Grady

1989: Payne Stewart

1988: Jeff Sluman

1987: Larry Nelson (2)

1986: Bob Tway

1985: Hubert Green

1984: Lee Trevino (2)

1983: Hal Sutton

1982: Raymond Floyd (2)

1981: Larry Nelson

1980: Jack Nicklaus (5)

1979: David Graham

1978: John Mahaffey

1977: Lanny Wadkins

1976: Dave Stockton (2)

1975: Jack Nicklaus (4)

1974: Lee Trevino

1973: Jack Nicklaus (3)

1972: Gary Player (2)

1971: Jack Nicklaus (2)

1970: Dave Stockton

1969: Raymond Floyd

1968: Julius Boros

1967: Don January

1966: Al Geiberger

1965: Dave Marr

1964: Bobby Nichols

1963: Jack Nicklaus

1962: Gary Player

1961: Jerry Barber

1960: Jay Hebert

1959: Bob Rosburg

1958: Dow Finsterwald

1957: Lionel Hebert

1956: Jack Burke Jr.

1955: Doug Ford

1954: Chick Harbert

1953: Walter Burkemo

1952: Jim Turnesa

1951: Sam Snead (3)

1950: Chandler Harper

1949: Sam Snead (2)

1948: Ben Hogan (2)

1947: Jim Ferrier

1946: Ben Hogan

1945: Byron Nelson (2)

1944: Bob Hamilton

1942: Sam Snead

1941: Vic Ghezzi

1940: Byron Nelson

1939: Henry Picard

1938: Paul Runyan (2)

1937: Denny Shute (2)

1936: Denny Shute

1935: Johnny Revolta

1934: Paul Runyan

1933: Gene Sarazen (3)

1932: Olin Dutra

1931: Tom Creavy

1930: Tommy Armour

1929: Leo Diegel (2)

1928: Leo Diegel

1927: Walter Hagen (5)

1926: Walter Hagen (4)

1925: Walter Hagen (3)

1924: Walter Hagen (2)

1923: Gene Sarazen (2)

1922: Gene Sarazen

1921: Walter Hagen

1920: Jock Hutchison

1919: Jim Barnes (2)

1916: Jim Barnes