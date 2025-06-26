How many caddies has Collin Morikawa had in the past five years? List explored

Collin Morikawa has split ways with his caddie, Joe Greiner, ahead of the 2025 Rocket Classic. The American golfer has worked with two caddies in his career so far. He started his journey with Jonathan "JJ" Jakovac before parting ways with him earlier this year.

Next, Morikawa worked with Joe Greiner, but just within a few months, they also separated paths. For this week's Rocket Classic, the two-time major winner will have his former college teammate KK Limbhasut as his caddie.

All about Collin Morikawa's caddies

#1 Jonathan ‘JJ’ Jakovac

Collin Morikawa (left) and caddie Jonathan Jakovac (Image Source: Imagn)

Collin Morikawa started his professional journey in 2019, and that same year, Jonathan Jakovac reached out to him to be his caddie. Jonathan received advice from the veteran caddie Paul Tesori, and he started a search for a golfer to caddie for.

He reached out to Morikawa, and after their 45-minute phone call, he ended up caddying for the American golfer at the U.S. Open qualifier and then started working together.

Morikawa and Jonathan shared a successful golfer-caddie partnership. During their time working together, the Los Angeles-born golfer won two Major titles and also four other PGA Tour events.

However, their successful journey ended in late April, and in May, the PGA Tour pro appeared on an episode of the "Dan on Golf Show" and explained the reason for the split.

"Firstly, it doesn't take anything away from what JJ and I have done over the last six years, but sometimes things just aren't feeling right. I think when people look at it in the macro perspective of 'OK, Collin's playing great, he's contending, he's trying to close out tournaments'. Even at the beginning of the year everything looked very, very good, but sometimes, on the golf course things just don't feel right," Morikawa said.

Prior to Morikawa, Jonathan had worked with Matt Bettencourt, Zack Miller, Peter Tomasulo, John Merrick, and Ryan Moore.

#2 Joe Greiner

Collin Morikawa with his caddie former Joe Greiner (Image Source: Imagn)

Joe Greiner and Collin Morikawa joined hands earlier this year. However, they had a short-lived partnership and split up only after playing in five tournaments together.

He opened up about the split while talking to the reporter this week, saying (via CBS Sports):

"I think Joe is an amazing caddie, but I think just the way we kind of saw things, or just day to day how we kind of went about it, we were just a little bit on a different page. That doesn't mean it's right or wrong, but for me, it just didn't feel right. I have to explore other options. I knew that coming in."

Before working with Morikawa, Greiner was the full-time caddie of Max Homa. They worked together for six years.

