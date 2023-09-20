How many children does Jordan Spieth have? All you need to know about his kids

Jordan Spieth is a former world number 1 ranked golfer who has won three Major tournaments and one FedEx Cup. The American professional golfer was recently selected for team USA as they prepare for the Ryder Cup. Spieth was ecstatic recently after the birth of his baby daughter Sophie on September 12.

Jordan and his wife Annie welcomed their second child via a heartwarming Instagram post. The newest member of the family will be accompanied by her elder brother Sammy Spieth.

Sammy was the first child of Jordan Spieth and Annie after they tied the knot in 2018. The little Spieth was born in November 2021 and soon they became a trio. Now, with the addition of little Sophie, Jordan Spieth has two children with his high-school sweetheart Annie.

Spieth strongly believes that his family is the pillar of his strength and provides him with the much needed support during various golfing events including the PGA Tour. His first-born Sammy regularly visits his father during tournaments along with Annie Spieth.

Interestingly, Spieth also missed team USA's scouting trip to Marco Simone in Rome as his wife was expecting. It is believed that Spieth is using the much-needed vacation to spend some time with his family before departing for the Ryder Cup at the end of the month.

Jordan Spieth will gear up for Ryder Cup following short vacation

The iconic Ryder Cup is just days away and Jordan Spieth is a valuable asset to the team. Although he doesn't have an exceptional record playing in the competition, he still has the valuable experience of playing in four Ryder Cups.

The 30-year-old took the much-needed vacation to welcome his second child. However, Spieth will have to cut his vacation short and reunite with his team.

Team USA will have an uphill battle as they prepare to play away from home. Additionally, they have not been able to secure a victory on foreign soil in a long time. On the other hand, team Europe are looking for redemption following the historic 19-9 defeat in 2021 at the Whistling Straights.