How many golfers have completed a Career Grand Slam? Full list explored

Only five golfers in the history of the sport have completed the Career Grand Slam so far. The list included the legendary golfers Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen.
Career Grand Slam in golf stands for golfers winning all four men's Major titles including the Masters, PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and the US Open in their career.
Nicklaus has won a total of 18 Major titles in his career and all four Majors at least three times, completing the Career Grand Slam three times. He has tied this record with Tiger Woods, who has also won all four Majors at least three times each.
Meanwhile, Ben Hogan and Gary Player won nine Majors each while Sarazen won seven. They completed the Career Grand Slam once.
Here is a quick recap of the five golfers who completed their Career Grand Slam with the year they won the Majors:
Jack Nicklaus
- Masters: 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986
- US Open: 1962, 1967, 1972, 1980
- The Open Championship: 1966, 1970, 1978
- PGA Championship: 1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980
Tiger Woods
- Masters: 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019
- US Open: 2000, 2002, 2008
- The Open Championship: 2000, 2005, 2006
- PGA Championship: 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007
Ben Hogan
- Masters: 1951, 1953
- US Open: 1948, 1950, 1951, 1953
- The Open Championship: 1953
- PGA Championship: 1946, 1948
Gary Player
- Masters: 1961, 1974, 1978
- US Open: 1965
- The Open Championship: 1959, 1968, 1974
- PGA Championship: 1962, 1972
Gene Sarazen
- Masters: 1935
- US Open: 1922, 1932
- The Open Championship: 1932
- PGA Championship: 1922, 1923, 1933
Rory McIlroy is in contention to complete a Career Grand Slam
This week at the ongoing 2025 Masters, Rory McIlroy is in contention for the title and also for adding his name to the list of players who completed their Career Grand Slam. The Northern Irishman has won a total of four Majors and the Masters is the only one he needs for the Career Grand Slam.
At the 2025 Masters, he took the lead after playing the third round of 66 and jumped up two spots on the leaderboard. He will tee off for the final round of the Major on Sunday, April 13, with a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau.
Rory McIlroy won his maiden Major in 2011 at the US Open and then he went on to win the PGA Championship in 2012. In 2014, he registered a win at the PGA Championship again and also won The Open Championship.
Meanwhile, at the Masters, he finished runner-up in 2022. If on Sunday Rory McIlroy wins the Green Jacket at the Augusta National, he will be the sixth golfer in history to complete the Career Grand Slam.