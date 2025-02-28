How many golfers have shot 59 on the PGA Tour? Exploring the full list ft. Jake Knapp

It is not quite often that PGA Tour golfers shoot 59 or lower in the Tour events. However, this has happened fifteen times in the Tour's history. Jim Furyk was the only golfer who shot below 59 in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship.

Furyk shot 58 in the last round of the Travelers Championship with ten birdies and one eagle. In the same tournament, he shot 73 in the first round with two birdies, 66 in the second round with four birdies, and 72 in the third round with four birdies. He finished at T5 in the event with a score of 11 under in total.

Golfers, who have shot 59 in the PGA Tour history, included names like Al Geiberger, Chip Beck, David Duval, Paul Goydos, Stuart Appleby and more who shot 59 in tournaments like the 1977 Memphis Classic, the 1991 Las Vegas Invitational, the 1999 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, the 2010 John Deere Classic and the 2010 Greenbrier Classic. Here's the full list of golfers who made 59 in the PGA Tour tournaments:

Jim Furyk: 58 (-12)- Final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship- T-5 finish

Al Geiberger: 59 (-13)- 2nd round of the 1977 Memphis Classic- Winner

Chip Beck: 59 (-13)- 3rd round of the 1991 Las Vegas Invitational- T-3 finish

David Duval: 59 (-13)- Final round of the 1999 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic- Winner

Paul Goydos: 59 (-12) - 1st round of the 2010 John Deere Classic- 2nd place finish

Stuart Appleby: 59 (-11)- Final round of the 2010 Greenbrier Classic- Winner

Jim Furyk: 59 (-12)- 2nd round of the 2013 BMW Championship- 3rd place finish

Justin Thomas: 59 (-11)- 1st round of the 2017 Sony Open- Winner

Adam Hadwin: 59 (-13)- 3rd round of the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge- 2nd place finish

Brandt Snedeker: 59 (-11)- 1st round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship- Winner

Kevin Chappell: 59 (-11)- 2nd round of the 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier- T-47 finish

Scottie Scheffler: 59 (-12)- 2nd round of the 2020 The Northern Trust- T-4 finish

Cameron Young: 59 (-11)- 3rd round of the 2024 Travelers Championship- T-9 finish

Hayden Springer: 59 (-12)- 1st round of the 2024 John Deere Classic- T-7 finish

Jake Knapp: 59 (-12)- 1st round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic- TBD

Jake Knapp talked about his round of 59 at the PGA Tour's 2025 Cognizant Classic

Jake Knapp is leading the 2025 Cognizant Classic after shooting 59 in the first round of the game with six birdies on the front nine and six on the back nine. Following the round, he talked about his experience of scoring 59 in the press conference in Palm Beach Gardens. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"I don't really know. I knew obviously I had it going really early, but at the same time, that can happen and then it can kind of fizzle out pretty quick. I thought I did a good job of just trying to focus on shot by shot and not letting what happened or what could happen affect anything."

Jake Knapp will play in the second round of the tournament on Friday.

