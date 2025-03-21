How many LIV Golfers missed the cut at the International Series Macau 2025? Leaderboard explored

LIV Golf's Patrick Reed fired a 6-under 64 to take the lead at the International Series Macau 2025 after Day 2. Following the 36-hole action, he is aggregated at 13-under, one shot ahead of Carlos Ortiz, another LIV star.

This week, 18 players from the Saudi-backed circuit are in action at the Macau Golf and Country Club for the second event of the International Series. While several players performed quite well and are in contention heading into the weekend, a couple of them failed to impress.

Andy Ogletree and Anthony Kim are two of the LIV Golf-contracted professionals who missed the cutline of even par at the International Series Macau. Ogletree had carded a one-under 69 in the opening round but missed the cut by one stroke after shooting 71 on Friday, March 21.

Anthony Kim continued his disappointing run and shot 73 and 75 over the two days to miss the cut by a whopping eight shots. He tied for 138th after the 36-hole play in Macau.

How did LIV Golf professionals perform at the International Series Macau 2025?

Overall, the LIV Golf professionals have dominated at the International Series Macau 2025. Besides Reed and Ortiz, Lucas Herbert shot back-to-back 65s to finish at T3 alongside Travis Smyth.

Among other LIV Golf stars, Sergio Garcia was four strokes behind the lead after shooting 66. He's tied alongside Miguel Tabuena and former LIV member Kieran Vincent. Jason Kokrak posted a 64 and was tied for eighth alongside Sebastian Munoz and two others.

Peter Uihlein, who won the season-long race last year, was eight strokes back, while Adrian Meronk and Abraham Ancer were a stroke further.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the International Series Macau 2025:

1. Patrick Reed -13

2. Carlos Ortiz -12

T3. Lucas Herbert -10

T3. Travis Smyth -10

T5. Sergio Garcia -9

T5. Miguel Tabuena -9

T5. Kieran Vincent -9

T8. Jason Kokrak -8

T8. Dominic Foos -8

T8. Sebastian Munoz -8

T8. Junggon Hwang -8

T12. Taichi Kho -7

T12. Kelvin Si -7

T12. Wu, Ashun -7

T15. Richard T. Lee -6

T15. Wooyoung Cho -6

T15. Yuvraj Sandhu -6

T15. Denzel Ieremia -6

T15. Sihwan Kim -6

T20. Peter Uihlein -5

T20. Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -5

T20. Pavit Tangkamolprasert -5

T20. Charlie Lindh -5

T20. Yosuke Asaji -5

T20. Sanghee Lee -5

T20. Caleb Surratt -5

T20. Jazz Janewattananond -5

T20. Gaganjeet Bhullar -5

T20. Maverick Antcliff -5

T20. Maximilian Rottluff -5

T20. Jed Morgan -5

T32. Adrian Meronk -4

T32. Abraham Ancer -4

T32. Kalle Samooja -4

T32. Matthew Cheung -4

T32. Seungsu Han -4

T32. Jack Thompson -4

