How many LIV Golfers are playing in the Hong Kong Open? Asian Tour event’s field explored

The Hong Kong Open is returning to the Asian Tour this week for the first time since 2020. The event will take place from Thursday, November 9, to Sunday, November 12, at Hong Kong Golf Club.

The Hong Kong Open 2023 will be a star-studded affair, with several LIV-associated golfers competing for the purse size of $2 million. For the uninitiated, Saudi-backed circuit professionals aren't barred from competing in Asian Tour events. Therefore, it will be a chance for them to gain some Official World Golf Ranking Points.

The big LIV names competing at the Hong Kong Open include the likes of Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, and Talor Gooch. Smith is the only top-50-ranked golfer in this week's field. Gooch has been in great form this season, as he finished the year as the LIV Golf League 2023 winner with three title wins and earned more than $30 million this year.

Below are the LIV Golf professionals competing in the Asian Tour's 2023 Hong Kong Open:

Cameron Smith

Patrick Reed

Harold Varner III

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Sihwan Kim

Andy Ogletree

David Puig

Graeme McDowell

Thomas Pieters

Talor Gooch

Eugenio Chacarra

Who is playing at the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open 2023? The complete field explored

See here for the complete 132-player field for the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open 2023:

Terrence Ng

Yoseop Seo

Zhou Ziqin (a)

Bjorn Hellgren

Angelo Que

Isaac Lee (a)

Ben Campbell

Tirawat Kaewsiribandit

Ye Wocheng

Kevin Yuan

Taehee Lee

Rattanon Wannasrichan

Matt Killen

Andrew Dodt

Shen Wang Ngai (a)

Jbe Kruger

Veer Ahlawat

Liu Enhua

Jarin Todd

Chang Wei-Lun

Chapchai Nirat

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Natipong Srithong

Ben Leong

Siddikur Rahman

Faisal Salhab

Lin Xing-zhi (a)

Saud Al Sharif

Mingyu Cho

Alexander Yang (a)

Jazz Janewattananond

Travis Smyth

Bio Kim

Kieran Vincent

Thomas Pieters

Eugenio Chacarra

Andy Ogletree

David Puig

Phachara Khongwatmai

Jaco Ahlers

Chen Guxin

Poom Saksansin

Wu Ashun

Yeongsu Kim

Chan Shih-chang

Sam Brazel

Trevor Simsby

Richard T. Lee

Karandeep Kochhar

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Kyongjun Moon

Yikeun Chang

Rashid Khan

James Piot

Danthai Boonma

Matthew Cheung

Lee Chieh-po

Jediah Morgan

Pawin Ingkhapradit

Honey Baisoya

Shahriffuddin Ariffin

Justin Quiban

Shane Kuiti

Lloyd Jefferson Go

Tong Yang

Leon D'souza

Miguel Tabuena

Wade Ormsby

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Cameron Smith

Patrick Reed

Taichi Kho

Talor Gooch

Graeme McDowell

Sarit Suwannarut

Harold Varner III

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Sihwan Kim

Tomoharu Otsuki

Scott Hend

Steve Lewton

Sangmoon Bae

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)

Nitithorn Thippong

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Harrison Crowe

Berry Henson

Miguel Carballo

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Yonggu Shin

Settee Prakongvech

Tom Power Horan

S.S.P Chawrasia

David Drysdale

Michael Maguire

Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

Douglas Klein

Jeremy Gandon

Dodge Kemmer

Wang Wei-Hsuan

Doyeob Mun

Brian O'Donovan

Seungtaek Lee

Jack Thompson

Marcus Fraser

Othman Almulla

Nicholas Fung

Paul Peterson

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Pavit Tangkamolprasert

Kosuke Hamamoto

Taylor Dickson

Zach Murray

Micah Lauren Shin

Suteepat Prateeptienchai

Shiv Kapur

Ian Snyman

Prom Meesawat

Yubin Jang

Mardan Mamat

Todd Sinnott

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai

Chikkarangappa S.

Hung Chien-yao

Gunn Charoenkul

Turk Pettit

Terry Pilkadaris

Jaewoong Eom

John Lyras

Dominic Foos

Ma Bingwen (a)