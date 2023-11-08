How many LIV Golfers are playing in the Hong Kong Open? Asian Tour event’s field explored

The Hong Kong Open is returning to the Asian Tour this week for the first time since 2020. The event will take place from Thursday, November 9, to Sunday, November 12, at Hong Kong Golf Club.
The Hong Kong Open 2023 will be a star-studded affair, with several LIV-associated golfers competing for the purse size of $2 million. For the uninitiated, Saudi-backed circuit professionals aren't barred from competing in Asian Tour events. Therefore, it will be a chance for them to gain some Official World Golf Ranking Points.
The big LIV names competing at the Hong Kong Open include the likes of Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, and Talor Gooch. Smith is the only top-50-ranked golfer in this week's field. Gooch has been in great form this season, as he finished the year as the LIV Golf League 2023 winner with three title wins and earned more than $30 million this year.
Below are the LIV Golf professionals competing in the Asian Tour's 2023 Hong Kong Open:
- Cameron Smith
- Patrick Reed
- Harold Varner III
- Peter Uihlein
- Scott Vincent
- Sihwan Kim
- Andy Ogletree
- David Puig
- Graeme McDowell
- Thomas Pieters
- Talor Gooch
- Eugenio Chacarra
Who is playing at the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open 2023? The complete field explored
See here for the complete 132-player field for the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open 2023:
- Terrence Ng
- Yoseop Seo
- Zhou Ziqin (a)
- Bjorn Hellgren
- Angelo Que
- Isaac Lee (a)
- Ben Campbell
- Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
- Ye Wocheng
- Kevin Yuan
- Taehee Lee
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- Matt Killen
- Andrew Dodt
- Shen Wang Ngai (a)
- Jbe Kruger
- Veer Ahlawat
- Liu Enhua
- Jarin Todd
- Chang Wei-Lun
- Chapchai Nirat
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Natipong Srithong
- Ben Leong
- Siddikur Rahman
- Faisal Salhab
- Lin Xing-zhi (a)
- Saud Al Sharif
- Mingyu Cho
- Alexander Yang (a)
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Travis Smyth
- Bio Kim
- Kieran Vincent
- Thomas Pieters
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Andy Ogletree
- David Puig
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Jaco Ahlers
- Chen Guxin
- Poom Saksansin
- Wu Ashun
- Yeongsu Kim
- Chan Shih-chang
- Sam Brazel
- Trevor Simsby
- Richard T. Lee
- Karandeep Kochhar
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Kyongjun Moon
- Yikeun Chang
- Rashid Khan
- James Piot
- Danthai Boonma
- Matthew Cheung
- Lee Chieh-po
- Jediah Morgan
- Pawin Ingkhapradit
- Honey Baisoya
- Shahriffuddin Ariffin
- Justin Quiban
- Shane Kuiti
- Lloyd Jefferson Go
- Tong Yang
- Leon D'souza
- Miguel Tabuena
- Wade Ormsby
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Cameron Smith
- Patrick Reed
- Taichi Kho
- Talor Gooch
- Graeme McDowell
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Harold Varner III
- Peter Uihlein
- Scott Vincent
- Sihwan Kim
- Tomoharu Otsuki
- Scott Hend
- Steve Lewton
- Sangmoon Bae
- Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
- Nitithorn Thippong
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Harrison Crowe
- Berry Henson
- Miguel Carballo
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Yonggu Shin
- Settee Prakongvech
- Tom Power Horan
- S.S.P Chawrasia
- David Drysdale
- Michael Maguire
- Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- Douglas Klein
- Jeremy Gandon
- Dodge Kemmer
- Wang Wei-Hsuan
- Doyeob Mun
- Brian O'Donovan
- Seungtaek Lee
- Jack Thompson
- Marcus Fraser
- Othman Almulla
- Nicholas Fung
- Paul Peterson
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Kosuke Hamamoto
- Taylor Dickson
- Zach Murray
- Micah Lauren Shin
- Suteepat Prateeptienchai
- Shiv Kapur
- Ian Snyman
- Prom Meesawat
- Yubin Jang
- Mardan Mamat
- Todd Sinnott
- Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
- Chikkarangappa S.
- Hung Chien-yao
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Turk Pettit
- Terry Pilkadaris
- Jaewoong Eom
- John Lyras
- Dominic Foos
- Ma Bingwen (a)