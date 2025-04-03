How many LIV Golfers are playing in The Masters 2025? Full list explored

The 2025 Masters Tournament will have 12 LIV golfers in the field. The Masters Tournament is the first major of the PGA Tour season and will welcome a star-studded field. Also, the majors are the only events in the PGA Tour schedule that don't prohibit LIV golfers from participating, unlike other PGA Tour events that don't allow LIV players.
This year, the Masters Tournament will take place at the Augusta National from April 10 to 13, and the tournament will welcome LIV golfers, who'll fight for the major title. The total list of LIV players who'll play at the Masters is Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson.
Jon Rahm was the last LIV golfer to win the Masters Tournament when he played for the PGA Tour. He won the trophy in 2023 with a score of 12 under after defeating Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. Rahm fired 65 in the first round with seven birdies and one eagle, and he shot 69 in the second round with five birdies. Rahm, who shot 73 in the third round with three birdies, shot 69 in the fourth round with four birdies.
What is the full field of the 2025 Masters Tournament?
The 2025 Masters Tournament field will be headlined by defending champion Scottie Scheffler and 2023 Masters Tournament winner Jon Rahm. The event will also welcome Viktor Hovland, Zach Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, and more. Here's a list of all golfers for the 2025 Masters Tournament:
Ludvig Aberg
Byeong Hun An
Josele Ballester (a)
Evan Beck (a)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Angel Cabrera
Brian Campbell
Rafael Campos
Laurie Canter
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Corey Conners
Fred Couples
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Sergio Garcia
Lucas Glover
Max Greyserman
Brian Harman
Justin Hastings (a)
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Joe Highsmith
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Rasmus Hojgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Sungjae Im
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Noah Kent (a)
Michael Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Brooks Koepka
Bernhard Langer
Thriston Lawrence
Min Woo Lee
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Matt McCart
Rory McIlroy
Maverick McNealy
Phil Mickelson
Collin Morikawa
Joaquin Niemann
Jose Maria Olazabal
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
J.T. Poston
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Patrick Reed
Davis Riley
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Vijay Singh
Cameron Smith
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Hiroshi Tai (a)
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Jhonattan Vegas
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Danny Willett
Cameron Young
Kevin Yu
Will Zalatoris