How many LIV Golfers are playing in The Masters 2025? Full list explored

The 2025 Masters Tournament will have 12 LIV golfers in the field. The Masters Tournament is the first major of the PGA Tour season and will welcome a star-studded field. Also, the majors are the only events in the PGA Tour schedule that don't prohibit LIV golfers from participating, unlike other PGA Tour events that don't allow LIV players.

This year, the Masters Tournament will take place at the Augusta National from April 10 to 13, and the tournament will welcome LIV golfers, who'll fight for the major title. The total list of LIV players who'll play at the Masters is Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson.

Jon Rahm was the last LIV golfer to win the Masters Tournament when he played for the PGA Tour. He won the trophy in 2023 with a score of 12 under after defeating Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. Rahm fired 65 in the first round with seven birdies and one eagle, and he shot 69 in the second round with five birdies. Rahm, who shot 73 in the third round with three birdies, shot 69 in the fourth round with four birdies.

What is the full field of the 2025 Masters Tournament?

The 2025 Masters Tournament field will be headlined by defending champion Scottie Scheffler and 2023 Masters Tournament winner Jon Rahm. The event will also welcome Viktor Hovland, Zach Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, and more. Here's a list of all golfers for the 2025 Masters Tournament:

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Josele Ballester (a)

Evan Beck (a)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Angel Cabrera

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Justin Hastings (a)

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Noah Kent (a)

Michael Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Bernhard Langer

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCart

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

