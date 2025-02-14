How many LIV Golfers have qualified for the 2025 US Open so far? Full list explored ft. Jon Rahm

Seven LIV golfers have qualified for the 2025 US Open, which will take place from June 12 to 15 at the Oakmont Golf Course. It's the third major on the PGA Tour roster after the Masters Tournament in April and the PGA Championship in May.

Out of the seven LIV golfers, Jon Rahm qualified for the Oakmont event through exemptions in two categories. He won the 2021 US Open, which made him a US Open victor in the last ten years and he also won the 2023 Masters Tournament. Bryson DeChambeau also qualified through two categories, the first of which was being a US Open champion over the last ten years (2020 and 2024). The other category was being among the ten lowest scorers of 2024.

Dustin Johnson qualified in two categories by winning the US Open in 2016 and the Masters Tournament in 2020, achievements that gave him major exemptions for the next five years. Brooks Koepka qualified because he won the US Open in 2017 and 2018 and the PGA Championship in 2023.

Phil Mickelson qualified for the US Open after winning the 2021 PGA Championship and receiving a five-year exemption to all majors. Richard Bland qualified by winning the 2024 Senior US Open, and Cameron Smith qualified as the 2022 Open champion.

Besides the LIV golfers, several other players made it to the field of the third major of the PGA Tour roster. These include Ludvig Aberg, Byeong Hun An, Jose Luis Ballester (a), Evan Beck (a), Christian Bezuidenhout, Akshay Bhatia, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Luke Clanton (a), Wyndham Clark, Taylor Pendrith, Aaron Rai, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, Davis Thompson, and more.

Who won the US Open in the last three editions?

Bryson DeChambeau won the 2024 US Open with a score of 6 under in total. DeChambeau shot 67 in the opening round with four birdies, followed by 69 in the second round with five birdies. He shot 67 and 71 in the third and fourth rounds with 6 birdies and 2 birdies, respectively.

Wyndham Clark won the 2023 US Open with a score of 10 under. He shot 64 in the opening round with seven birdies and an eagle, and followed it up by shooting 67 with four birdies and 69 with four birdies. He fired 70 in the fourth round with four birdies.

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 US Open with a score of 6 under in total. He shot 68 in the opening round with five birdies, followed by 70 in the second round with four birdies. In the third round, the Englishman carded five birdies to finish at 68 and he dropped five birdies in the last round to finish at 68.

