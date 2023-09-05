How Many LIV Golfers have secured spots in the 2023 Ryder Cup?   

The debate over whether LIV Golfers should be included in the 2023 Ryder Cup has been a never ending one. While many feel like the ultimate goal of the binneal tournament is to showcase the best golfers of their countries, others feel that the LIV Golfers have turned their back towards the same.

Now, with both the Ryder Cup teams announced, the situation is different for both sides. While the US team has actively considered the inclusion of LIV Golfers as a part of their roster, the Europe team has refused to make them a part of the team this year.

Between both the teams, only one LIV Golfer will be participating in the Ryder Cup this year. Brooks Koepka, who was chosen as the captain's pick for the US team by Zach Johnson will be at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome this year.

Choosing Koepka to be a part of the team did not seem to be tough choice for Johnson. Koepka stands seventh in the US team rankings. That, coupled with his win at the PGA Championship and runner up finish at the Masters, was more than convincing for captain Johnson to make him a part of the team.

Team US to include LIV Golfers in their Ryder Cup roster; Team Europe stays clear of breakaway tour

Johnson had other LIV Golf players to consider as well, including the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson. However, the consistency of other PGA Tour players ultimately overtook that decision. Needless to say, Koepka's inclusion was a welcome move by LIV Golfers, including CEO Greg Norman.

“Congratulations to Brooks Koepka on a well-deserved honor representing Team USA. His resume speaks for itself, and his status among the sport’s fiercest competitors is unquestioned. Brooks’ will to win shines brightest on golf’s biggest stages and it will be exciting to watch him compete in Rome," Noram said according to Golf Monthly.

The European team missed out on the likes of veterans Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter. Regardless, both teams go into the 2023 Ryder Cup with a confidence and enthusiasm to pick up the trophy this year.