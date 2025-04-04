How many LIV Golfers have won The Masters? Full list explored

A total of 12 LIV golfers have been qualified for the Masters 2025, and seven of them have won the major in the past. In next week's first major of the year, the Saudi league players will play in a field consisting of the PGA Tour players, along with other golfers qualified for the event.

A former Masters winner has a lifetime exemption to play in the Major. LIV golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Jon Rahm will be teeing off at the major next week.

A look into LIV Golfers who have won The Masters

Below is the list of the LIV golfers who have won the Masters in the past:

#1. Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson (Image source: Getty)

Years: 2004, 2006, 2010

Mickelson has a total of six major titles to his name and three were the Masters. His maiden major title came at Augusta National in 2004 when he defeated Ernie Els by one stroke to register a win. He next won the Masters in 2006 by defeating Tim Clark and won another green jacket in 2010 after a three-stroke win over Lee Westwood.

#2. Charl Schwartzel

Charl Schwartzel (Image Source: Imagn)

Year: 2011

Charl Schwartzel won the Masters after defeating Jason Day and Adam Scott in 2011. He started the campaign with a round of 69 before carding 71 in the second round. In the third round, he played a round of 68 followed by the final of 66 to win the Major by two strokes, his maiden Major title.

#3. Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson (Image Source: Imagn)

Years: 2012, 2014

Bubba Watson is another LIV golfer who has won the Masters in his career. He won two times at Augusta National. His maiden win came in 2012 after defeating Louis Oosthuizen in a playoff, and then in 2014, he won the Major again and defeated Jonas Blixt and Jordan Spieth by three strokes.

#4. Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia (Image Source: Imagn)

Year: 2017

Sergio Garcia has won his maiden major at the Masters. He was tied for the lead after the 54-hole mark in 2017. In the final, he played a round of 69 to extend the lead and finally clinched the title after registering a win over Justin Rose.

#5. Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed (Image Source: Imagn)

Year: 2018

Patrick Reed has only one major in his career, and that was the Masters. He clinched the title back in 2018 by registering a one-stroke win over PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler.

#6. Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson (Image Source: Imagn)

Year: 2020

LIV Golf's 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson also won the prestigious green jacket of the Masters. He won the major in 2020 by registering a five-stroke win over Cameron Smith and Im Sung Jae. Interestingly, Smith now competes in the LIV Golf.

#7. Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm (Image Source: Imagn)

Year: 2023

Jon Rahm won the Masters in April 2023 just before joining LIV Golf. He won his second major in 2023 at Augusta National by defeating the LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

Interestingly, the Spanish golfer even won his first Major, the U.S. Open 2021, by defeating Louis Oosthuizen, who now plays on LIV Golf.

