How many Majors has Justin Rose won? Exploring the golfer’s record

Justin Rose has been playing golf professionally for more than two decades now. He boasts a significant number of victories on both the PGA Tour and the European Tour. However, the 43-year-old golfer has triumphed at the Majors only once in the year 2013.

Rose secured victory over Jason Day and Phil Mickelson by a two-stroke margin at the U.S. Open, marking his first Major win. Notably, he became the only English player to win a Major since Nick Faldo, who last clinched a Major victory in 1996.

Justin Rose has delivered strong performances in Majors following his initial victory. The English professional golfer achieved a T2 position in the 2015 Masters Tournament and delivered another solid performance in the 2017 Masters Tournament, securing a solo second position.

The 11-time PGA Tour Champion has achieved other notable results as well, including a T2 position in the 2018 Open Championship and a T3 position in the 2019 U.S. Open.

Justin Rose explains why his latest Ryder Cup participation is so special

The 2023 Ryder Cup witnessed Team Europe secure a grand victory, defeating Team USA 16.5-11.5. Rose played an important role as a member of the winning team, contributing 1.5 points to the triumph, despite not performing at his best on the event's last day.

While Rose didn't secure an automatic selection, he enjoyed being a member of Luke Donald’s team. Rose believed that participating in the Ryder Cup brought moments he'll cherish as he grows older.

This sentiment is particularly significant given that he couldn't be in the team last time at the Whistling Straits. Additionally, the former US Open Champion shared the difficulties he had to face to get in the team.

Talking about the same, Justin Rose expressed (via Scotsman):

“Listen, those are moments that I’ll remember when I’m old. I had to work hard to get back into the team. I had to make some sacrifices. There were times in the summer when I cancelled family holidays as I was thinking ‘I need to get to work’.”

He added:

“Things I might not have done a year ago or two years ago. It shows you that it does mean a lot to me and when you get the feeling out of it that we were all able to have together in Rome, honestly that’s what you dream about as a kid.”