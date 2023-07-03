How many OWGR places did Rickie Fowler jump after winning Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023? Latest rankings explored

Following his victory at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler has ascended 12 spots to reach the 23rd position in the latest Official World Golf Rankings update. Fowler secured the title at Detroit Golf Club by beating Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa in the playoff.

Fowler began 2023 as World No. 103 and was close to losing his PGA Tour membership. Before the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he hadn't won on the PGA Tour for 1610 days. His last title came at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

During the 2021–22 season, Fowler made only three top-25 finishes in 22 starts and missed the cut for whopping nine times, which isn't a great number for some of his caliber. Nevertheless, he managed to completely change his fortunes and has exhibited remarkable form throughout this year.

In the ongoing season, the 34-year-old golfer has made 15 top-25 finishes in 20 appearances so far. This includes a win at Detroit Golf Club last Sunday and a runner-up finish at the Zozo Championship last October. He was also close to winning the US Open last month but eventually finished fifth.

When did Rickie Fowler achieve his best ranking in OWGR?

In 2016, Fowler reached the highest ranking of his career. He was ranked fourth after winning the DP World Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship that year. In 2014, Fowler managed to finish in the top 5 of all the majors. He finished runner-up at the US Open and Open Championship, joint third at the PGA Championship, and T5 at the Masters that year.

Between 2015 and 2017, Fowler triumphed at five professional events, including two wins on the European Tour. He has so far claimed six PGA Tour titles, including the 2015 Players Championship.

Scottie Scheffler continues to hold the top spot in Official World Golf Ranking

Scottie Scheffler didn't play last week and isn't playing at this week's John Deere Classic either. However, he continues to maintain his hold over the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Scheffler was last seen competing at the Travelers Championship, where he finished T4. This was his sixth straight top-10 finish on the PGA Tour. The 26-year-old golfer is in great form this year and has won two PGA Tour titles. In 18 starts, he has made it into the top-25 seventeen times, including 14 top-10 finishes.

Scheffler is followed by Jon Rahm, who is also in great form this season. He has claimed four titles, including the 2023 Masters. There has been an interesting fight between him and Scheffler for the World No. 1, with both switching the top spot week after week. However, since the Augusta Masters' victory, Rahm hasn't added any titles to his tally.

There is not much change in the top 10 positions in the Official World Golf Ranking except for Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick, who have switched positions to eighth and ninth, respectively.

Here's the current top 10 in the OWGR as updated on July 2:

Scottie Scheffler Jon Rahm Rory McIlroy Patrick Cantlay Viktor Hovland Xander Schauffele Cameron Smith Max Homa Matt Fitzpatrick Jordan Spieth

