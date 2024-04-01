How many OWGR spots did Stephan Jaeger jump after the Texas Children’s Houston Open win? Rankings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 01, 2024
Texas Children
Stephan Jaeger poses with trophy after winning the Texas Children's Houston Open

The victory at the Texas Children’s Houston Open has helped Stephan Jaeger jump inside the top 50 in the latest Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) update. He now ranks 43rd, a 28-spot jump from last week. This is also his best ranking of a 12-year-long professional career.

Jaeger was ranked 71st ahead of the week at Memorial Park and was nowhere near being the favorite to win this week. As per BetMGM, he was +5000 to win the tournament, and Scottie Scheffler, who finished runner-up, was +275 for this week.

At the beginning of the 2024 season, Jaeger was ranked 101st in the world. However, thanks to the good season so far, his ranking has been continuously on the rise. Before winning the Texas Children's Houston Open, he had made six cuts out of eight starts and already had two T3 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and Mexico Open at Vidanta, respectively.

The win at Memorial Park has also secured Jaeger's spot in the upcoming Masters. This will be his first appearance at the Augusta National.

Who is leading the OWGR after the Houston Open? The latest world rankings explored

Here are the rankings after the Houston Open (updated on Sunday, March 31):

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Rory Mcilroy
  3. Jon Rahm
  4. Wyndham Clark
  5. Xander Schauffele
  6. Viktor Hovland
  7. Patrick Cantlay
  8. Brian Harman
  9. Ludvig Aberg
  10. Max Homa
  11. Matt Fitzpatrick
  12. Tommy Fleetwood
  13. Cameron Young
  14. Hideki Matsuyama
  15. Sahith Theegala
  16. Collin Morikawa
  17. Tyrrell Hatton
  18. Keegan Bradley
  19. Jordan Spieth
  20. Sam Burns
  21. Tom Kim
  22. Jason Day
  23. Russell Henley
  24. Matthieu Pavon
  25. Nick Taylor
  26. Tony Finau
  27. Chris Kirk
  28. Justin Thomas
  29. Sepp Straka
  30. Will Zalatoris
  31. Brooks Koepka
  32. Min Woo Lee
  33. Shane Lowry
  34. Rickie Fowler
  35. Lucas Glover
  36. Emiliano Grillo
  37. Nicolai Hojgaard
  38. Eric Cole
  39. Sungjae Im
  40. Harris English
  41. Kurt Kitayama
  42. Byeong Hun An
  43. Stephan Jaeger
  44. J.T. Poston
  45. Si Woo Kim
  46. Adam Hadwin
  47. Corey Conners
  48. Jake Knapp
  49. Ryan Fox
  50. Austin Eckroat
  51. Denny Mccarthy
  52. Adam Scott
  53. Taylor Moore
  54. Grayson Murray
  55. Adrian Meronk
  56. Justin Rose
  57. Tom Hoge
  58. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  59. Adam Schenk
  60. Cameron Davis
  61. Erik Van Rooyen
  62. Cameron Smith
  63. Mackenzie Hughes
  64. Thomas Detry
  65. Luke List
  66. Alex Noren
  67. Peter Malnati
  68. Brendon Todd
  69. Nick Dunlap
  70. Andrew Putnam
  71. Thorbjorn Olesen
  72. Lee Hodges
  73. Aaron Rai
  74. Mark Hubbard
  75. Keith Mitchell
  76. Beau Hossler
  77. Adam Svensson
  78. Keita Nakajima
  79. Robert Macintyre
  80. Billy Horschel
  81. Rasmus Hojgaard
  82. Lucas Herbert
  83. Sami Valimaki
  84. Taylor Montgomery
  85. Patrick Rodgers
  86. Ryo Hisatsune
  87. Akshay Bhatia
  88. Rikuya Hoshino
  89. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
  90. Victor Perez
  91. Joaquin Niemann
  92. Jordan Smith
  93. Thriston Lawrence
  94. Matt Wallace
  95. Ben Griffin
  96. Matt Kuchar
  97. Alejandro Tosti
  98. Alexander Bjork
  99. Justin Suh
  100. Taylor Pendrith

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
