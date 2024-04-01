How many OWGR spots did Stephan Jaeger jump after the Texas Children’s Houston Open win? Rankings explored

The victory at the Texas Children’s Houston Open has helped Stephan Jaeger jump inside the top 50 in the latest Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) update. He now ranks 43rd, a 28-spot jump from last week. This is also his best ranking of a 12-year-long professional career.

Jaeger was ranked 71st ahead of the week at Memorial Park and was nowhere near being the favorite to win this week. As per BetMGM, he was +5000 to win the tournament, and Scottie Scheffler, who finished runner-up, was +275 for this week.

At the beginning of the 2024 season, Jaeger was ranked 101st in the world. However, thanks to the good season so far, his ranking has been continuously on the rise. Before winning the Texas Children's Houston Open, he had made six cuts out of eight starts and already had two T3 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and Mexico Open at Vidanta, respectively.

The win at Memorial Park has also secured Jaeger's spot in the upcoming Masters. This will be his first appearance at the Augusta National.

Who is leading the OWGR after the Houston Open? The latest world rankings explored

Here are the rankings after the Houston Open (updated on Sunday, March 31):

Scottie Scheffler Rory Mcilroy Jon Rahm Wyndham Clark Xander Schauffele Viktor Hovland Patrick Cantlay Brian Harman Ludvig Aberg Max Homa Matt Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Cameron Young Hideki Matsuyama Sahith Theegala Collin Morikawa Tyrrell Hatton Keegan Bradley Jordan Spieth Sam Burns Tom Kim Jason Day Russell Henley Matthieu Pavon Nick Taylor Tony Finau Chris Kirk Justin Thomas Sepp Straka Will Zalatoris Brooks Koepka Min Woo Lee Shane Lowry Rickie Fowler Lucas Glover Emiliano Grillo Nicolai Hojgaard Eric Cole Sungjae Im Harris English Kurt Kitayama Byeong Hun An Stephan Jaeger J.T. Poston Si Woo Kim Adam Hadwin Corey Conners Jake Knapp Ryan Fox Austin Eckroat Denny Mccarthy Adam Scott Taylor Moore Grayson Murray Adrian Meronk Justin Rose Tom Hoge Christiaan Bezuidenhout Adam Schenk Cameron Davis Erik Van Rooyen Cameron Smith Mackenzie Hughes Thomas Detry Luke List Alex Noren Peter Malnati Brendon Todd Nick Dunlap Andrew Putnam Thorbjorn Olesen Lee Hodges Aaron Rai Mark Hubbard Keith Mitchell Beau Hossler Adam Svensson Keita Nakajima Robert Macintyre Billy Horschel Rasmus Hojgaard Lucas Herbert Sami Valimaki Taylor Montgomery Patrick Rodgers Ryo Hisatsune Akshay Bhatia Rikuya Hoshino Kyoung-Hoon Lee Victor Perez Joaquin Niemann Jordan Smith Thriston Lawrence Matt Wallace Ben Griffin Matt Kuchar Alejandro Tosti Alexander Bjork Justin Suh Taylor Pendrith