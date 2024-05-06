How many OWGR spots did Taylor Pendrith jump after The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 win? Ranking explored

Following his maiden PGA Tour win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, Taylor Pendrith has broken into the top 100 in the latest OWGR update. He has made a 49-spot jump in the Official World Golf Rankings to reach 58th place. This is also his best-ever ranking so far.

Taylor Pendrith was ranked 107th in the world before entering the TPC Craig Ranch and was +9000 to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Oddsmakers had placed their bet on the likes of Jordan Spieth and Jason Day, who were +1200 and +1800, respectively, for the week.

Pendrith started the season as World No. 102 and had jumped to 86th in OWGR by the third start of the year, courtesy of two top-10s. However, he ended up missing four straight cuts, and that resulted in him slipping to 100th. So far, his season has been on the extreme. He has missed six cuts in 12 starts but has also made five top-25s, including the win at the TPC Craig Ranch.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson has ensured Pendrith a spot at the Wells Fargo Championship, the 70-player field signature event. He will have a chance to make a big paycheck at the Quail Hollow Club this week.

Who is leading the OWGR after May 5? The latest world rankings explored

Scottie Scheffler continues to dominate the OWGR

Here's a look at the current OWGR after the latest update on May 5:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Rory Mcilroy

3. Wyndham Clark

4. Xander Schauffele

5. Jon Rahm

6. Ludvig Aberg

7. Viktor Hovland

8. Patrick Cantlay

9. Brian Harman

10. Max Homa

11. Tommy Fleetwood

12. Sahith Theegala

13. Collin Morikawa

14. Matt Fitzpatrick

15. Hideki Matsuyama

16. Cameron Young

17. Tyrrell Hatton

18. Russell Henley

19. Keegan Bradley

20. Matthieu Pavon

21. Jordan Spieth

22. Chris Kirk

23. Tom Kim

24. Jason Day

25. Sepp Straka

26. Nick Taylor

27. Sam Burns

28. Tony Finau

29. Justin Thomas

30. Will Zalatoris

31. Denny Mccarthy

32. Byeong Hun An

33. Akshay Bhatia

34. Min Woo Lee

35. Lucas Glover

36. Nicolai Hojgaard

37. Brooks Koepka

38. Sungjae Im

39. Rickie Fowler

40. J.T. Poston

41. Shane Lowry

42. Stephan Jaeger

43. Eric Cole

44. Si Woo Kim

45. Adam Schenk

46. Emiliano Grillo

47. Harris English

48. Kurt Kitayama

49. Adam Hadwin

50. Austin Eckroat

51. Jake Knapp

52. Corey Conners

53. Adam Scott

54. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

55. Taylor Moore

56. Cameron Smith

57. Alex Noren

58. Taylor Pendrith

59. Grayson Murray

60. Tom Hoge

61. Ryan Fox

62. Cameron Davis

63. Adrian Meronk

64. Brendon Todd

65. Justin Rose

66. Erik Van Rooyen

67. Luke List

68. Billy Horschel

69. Mackenzie Hughes

70. Thomas Detry

71. Peter Malnati

72. Nick Dunlap

73. Aaron Rai

74. Andrew Putnam

75. Thorbjorn Olesen

76. Keita Nakajima

77. Patrick Rodgers

78. Keith Mitchell

79. Mark Hubbard

80. Lee Hodges