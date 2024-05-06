How many OWGR spots did Taylor Pendrith jump after The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 win? Ranking explored

Following his maiden PGA Tour win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, Taylor Pendrith has broken into the top 100 in the latest OWGR update. He has made a 49-spot jump in the Official World Golf Rankings to reach 58th place. This is also his best-ever ranking so far.
Taylor Pendrith was ranked 107th in the world before entering the TPC Craig Ranch and was +9000 to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Oddsmakers had placed their bet on the likes of Jordan Spieth and Jason Day, who were +1200 and +1800, respectively, for the week.
Pendrith started the season as World No. 102 and had jumped to 86th in OWGR by the third start of the year, courtesy of two top-10s. However, he ended up missing four straight cuts, and that resulted in him slipping to 100th. So far, his season has been on the extreme. He has missed six cuts in 12 starts but has also made five top-25s, including the win at the TPC Craig Ranch.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson has ensured Pendrith a spot at the Wells Fargo Championship, the 70-player field signature event. He will have a chance to make a big paycheck at the Quail Hollow Club this week.
Who is leading the OWGR after May 5? The latest world rankings explored
Here's a look at the current OWGR after the latest update on May 5:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Rory Mcilroy
- 3. Wyndham Clark
- 4. Xander Schauffele
- 5. Jon Rahm
- 6. Ludvig Aberg
- 7. Viktor Hovland
- 8. Patrick Cantlay
- 9. Brian Harman
- 10. Max Homa
- 11. Tommy Fleetwood
- 12. Sahith Theegala
- 13. Collin Morikawa
- 14. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 15. Hideki Matsuyama
- 16. Cameron Young
- 17. Tyrrell Hatton
- 18. Russell Henley
- 19. Keegan Bradley
- 20. Matthieu Pavon
- 21. Jordan Spieth
- 22. Chris Kirk
- 23. Tom Kim
- 24. Jason Day
- 25. Sepp Straka
- 26. Nick Taylor
- 27. Sam Burns
- 28. Tony Finau
- 29. Justin Thomas
- 30. Will Zalatoris
- 31. Denny Mccarthy
- 32. Byeong Hun An
- 33. Akshay Bhatia
- 34. Min Woo Lee
- 35. Lucas Glover
- 36. Nicolai Hojgaard
- 37. Brooks Koepka
- 38. Sungjae Im
- 39. Rickie Fowler
- 40. J.T. Poston
- 41. Shane Lowry
- 42. Stephan Jaeger
- 43. Eric Cole
- 44. Si Woo Kim
- 45. Adam Schenk
- 46. Emiliano Grillo
- 47. Harris English
- 48. Kurt Kitayama
- 49. Adam Hadwin
- 50. Austin Eckroat
- 51. Jake Knapp
- 52. Corey Conners
- 53. Adam Scott
- 54. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 55. Taylor Moore
- 56. Cameron Smith
- 57. Alex Noren
- 58. Taylor Pendrith
- 59. Grayson Murray
- 60. Tom Hoge
- 61. Ryan Fox
- 62. Cameron Davis
- 63. Adrian Meronk
- 64. Brendon Todd
- 65. Justin Rose
- 66. Erik Van Rooyen
- 67. Luke List
- 68. Billy Horschel
- 69. Mackenzie Hughes
- 70. Thomas Detry
- 71. Peter Malnati
- 72. Nick Dunlap
- 73. Aaron Rai
- 74. Andrew Putnam
- 75. Thorbjorn Olesen
- 76. Keita Nakajima
- 77. Patrick Rodgers
- 78. Keith Mitchell
- 79. Mark Hubbard
- 80. Lee Hodges