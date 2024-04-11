How many pars are expected to be made at the Masters 2024? Analysing previous performances and scores

The Masters 2024 is just a few hours away from kicking off. The first round will take place on Thursday, April 11, with 89 players vying to win the first major of the season.
While players pursue the coveted green jacket at Augusta National, golf fans also have the chance to win big on fantasy games. Winning in fantasy requires game expertise and knowledge of past statistics. One important statistic to consider is the number of pars expected to be made this year.
The Masters 2021 had a similar field to today, with 88 players competing. That year, the players made a total of 2958 pars over the four days. In the final round, there were 561 pars, bringing the total for all four rounds to 2958. The first round saw a total of 916 pars, averaging 10.53 pars per player. In the following round, 904 pars were made, with an average of 10.39 pars per player.
After several players missed the cut on Friday, the third round witnessed 577 pars, averaging 10.69 per player. The final round saw 531 pars, with an average of 10.39 pars per player.
Last year, there were 3029 pars, but the field consisted of 93 players. This time, if the average remains the same, the number of pars will be similar to that of 2023. Considering factors like increased swing speed and weather impacts on greens, we can allow a margin of a few numbers higher or lower.
Golf analyst Michael Duranko believes around 2975 pars will be made this week at the Masters. It will be interesting to see if his predictions come true or if we will see the number of pars break the 3000 barrier once again.
Field explored for the Masters 2024
Here's a look at the players competing at the Masters 2024:
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jake Knapp
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Taylor Moore
- Santiago de la Fuente
- Danny Willett
- Austin Eckroat
- Stephan Jaeger
- Charl Schwartzel
- Luke List
- Christo Lamprecht
- Gary Woodland
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Zach Johnson
- Corey Conners
- Jasper Stubbs
- Sergio Garcia
- Chris Kirk
- Ryan Fox
- Lucas Glover
- Byeong Hun An
- Harris English
- Phil Mickelson
- Sepp Straka
- Tony Finau
- Nick Taylor
- Joaquin Niemann
- Russell Henley
- Patrick Cantlay
- Min Woo Lee
- Rickie Fowler
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Will Zalatoris
- Justin Thomas
- Jon Rahm
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Nick Dunlap
- Scottie Scheffler
- Rory McIlroy
- Xander Schauffele
- Wyndham Clark
- Viktor Hovland
- Cameron Smith
- Lee Hodges
- Adrian Meronk
- Grayson Murray
- Camilo Villegas
- Denny McCarthy
- Cameron Davis
- Mike Weir
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Neal Shipley
- Vijay Singh
- Si Woo Kim
- Emiliano Grillo
- Fred Couples
- Adam Hadwin
- Stewart Hagestad
- Justin Rose
- Eric Cole
- Peter Malnati
- Akshay Bhatia
- J.T. Poston
- Shane Lowry
- Bubba Watson
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Adam Schenk
- Patrick Reed
- Sungjae Im
- Kurt Kitayama
- Keegan Bradley
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Adam Scott
- Sam Burns
- Cameron Young
- Tiger Woods
- Jason Day
- Max Homa
- Brian Harman
- Brooks Koepka
- Tom Kim
- Jordan Spieth
- Ludvig Aberg
- Sahith Theegala
- Dustin Johnson
- Collin Morikawa
- Tommy Fleetwood