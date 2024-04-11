How many pars are expected to be made at the Masters 2024? Analysing previous performances and scores

The Masters 2024 is just a few hours away from kicking off. The first round will take place on Thursday, April 11, with 89 players vying to win the first major of the season.

While players pursue the coveted green jacket at Augusta National, golf fans also have the chance to win big on fantasy games. Winning in fantasy requires game expertise and knowledge of past statistics. One important statistic to consider is the number of pars expected to be made this year.

The Masters 2021 had a similar field to today, with 88 players competing. That year, the players made a total of 2958 pars over the four days. In the final round, there were 561 pars, bringing the total for all four rounds to 2958. The first round saw a total of 916 pars, averaging 10.53 pars per player. In the following round, 904 pars were made, with an average of 10.39 pars per player.

After several players missed the cut on Friday, the third round witnessed 577 pars, averaging 10.69 per player. The final round saw 531 pars, with an average of 10.39 pars per player.

Last year, there were 3029 pars, but the field consisted of 93 players. This time, if the average remains the same, the number of pars will be similar to that of 2023. Considering factors like increased swing speed and weather impacts on greens, we can allow a margin of a few numbers higher or lower.

Golf analyst Michael Duranko believes around 2975 pars will be made this week at the Masters. It will be interesting to see if his predictions come true or if we will see the number of pars break the 3000 barrier once again.

Field explored for the Masters 2024

Here's a look at the players competing at the Masters 2024:

Erik van Rooyen

Jake Knapp

Jose Maria Olazabal

Taylor Moore

Santiago de la Fuente

Danny Willett

Austin Eckroat

Stephan Jaeger

Charl Schwartzel

Luke List

Christo Lamprecht

Gary Woodland

Thorbjorn Olesen

Bryson DeChambeau

Zach Johnson

Corey Conners

Jasper Stubbs

Sergio Garcia

Chris Kirk

Ryan Fox

Lucas Glover

Byeong Hun An

Harris English

Phil Mickelson

Sepp Straka

Tony Finau

Nick Taylor

Joaquin Niemann

Russell Henley

Patrick Cantlay

Min Woo Lee

Rickie Fowler

Hideki Matsuyama

Will Zalatoris

Justin Thomas

Jon Rahm

Matt Fitzpatrick

Nick Dunlap

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

Viktor Hovland

Cameron Smith

Lee Hodges

Adrian Meronk

Grayson Murray

Camilo Villegas

Denny McCarthy

Cameron Davis

Mike Weir

Ryo Hisatsune

Neal Shipley

Vijay Singh

Si Woo Kim

Emiliano Grillo

Fred Couples

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad

Justin Rose

Eric Cole

Peter Malnati

Akshay Bhatia

J.T. Poston

Shane Lowry

Bubba Watson

Nicolai Hojgaard

Adam Schenk

Patrick Reed

Sungjae Im

Kurt Kitayama

Keegan Bradley

Matthieu Pavon

Tyrrell Hatton

Adam Scott

Sam Burns

Cameron Young

Tiger Woods

Jason Day

Max Homa

Brian Harman

Brooks Koepka

Tom Kim

Jordan Spieth

Ludvig Aberg

Sahith Theegala

Dustin Johnson

Collin Morikawa

Tommy Fleetwood