How many pars were made at the 2023 Masters?

The 2023 Masters took place from Saturday, April 6, to Tuesday, April 9, and witnessed Jon Rahm rallying from behind to trump 54-hole leader Brooks Koepka by a four-stroke margin. Over the four days, he aggregated at 12-under, which was the lowest score-under par at Augusta since 2020.

Over the four days, Rahm bogeyed seven holes, double-bogeyed one, birdied 17, and eagled one hole. He parred 44 out of the total 72 holes. However, this was not even 1.5 percent of the total number of pars at Augusta over the four days. During the Masters 2023, 93 players played at least one round, and over the week they parred 3029 holes.

In four days of play at Masters 2023, a total of 880 birdies were made, which were 53 more than the previous year. Twenty-five holes were eagled, 940 went for a bogey, and 126 holes were double bogeys or more.

Winners of the Masters over the years explored

Here's a look at the Masters champions over the years:

2022: Scottie Scheffler

2021: Hideki Matsuyama

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Tiger Woods

2018: Patrick Reed

2017: Sergio Garcia

2016: Danny Willett

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Bubba Watson

2013: Adam Scott

2012: Bubba Watson

2011: Charl Schwartzel

2010: Phil Mickelson

2009: Angel Cabrera

2008: Trevor Immelman

2007: Zach Johnson

2006: Phil Mickelson

2005: Tiger Woods

2004: Phil Mickelson

2003: Mike Weir

2002: Tiger Woods

2001: Tiger Woods

2000: Vijay Singh

1999: Jose Maria Olazabal

1998: Mark O'Meara

1997: Tiger Woods

1996: Nick Faldo

1995: Ben Crenshaw

1994: Jose Maria Olazabal

1993: Bernhard Langer

1992: Fred Couples

1991: Ian Woosnam

1990: Nick Faldo

1989: Nick Faldo

1988: Sandy Lyle

1987: Larry Mize

1986: Jack Nicklaus

1985: Bernhard Langer

1984: Ben Crenshaw

1983: Seve Ballesteros

1982: Craig Stadler

1981: Tom Watson

1980: Seve Ballesteros

1979: Fuzzy Zoeller

1978: Gary Player

1977: Tom Watson

1976: Raymond Floyd

1975: Jack Nicklaus

1974: Gary Player

1973: Tommy Aaron

1972: Jack Nicklaus

1971: Charles Coody

1970: Billy Casper

1969: George Archer

1968: Bob Goalby

1967: Gay Brewer Jr.

1966: Jack Nicklaus

1965: Jack Nicklaus

1964: Arnold Palmer

1963: Jack Nicklaus

1962: Arnold Palmer

1961: Gary Player

1960: Arnold Palmer

1959: Art Wall Jr.

1958: Arnold Palmer

1957: Doug Ford

1956: Jack Burke Jr.

1955: Cary Middlecoff

1954: Sam Snead

1953: Ben Hogan

1952: Sam Snead

1951: Ben Hogan

1950: Jimmy Demaret

1949: Sam Snead

1948: Claude Harmon

1947: Jimmy Demaret

1946: Herman Keiser

1943-45: No tournament (due to WWII)

1942: Byron Nelson

1941: Craig Wood

1940: Jimmy Demaret

1939: Ralph Guldahl

1938: Henry Picard

1937: Byron Nelson

1936: Horton Smith

1935: Gene Sarazen

1934: Horton Smith