How many pars were made at the 2023 Masters?

The 2023 Masters took place from Saturday, April 6, to Tuesday, April 9, and witnessed Jon Rahm rallying from behind to trump 54-hole leader Brooks Koepka by a four-stroke margin. Over the four days, he aggregated at 12-under, which was the lowest score-under par at Augusta since 2020.
Over the four days, Rahm bogeyed seven holes, double-bogeyed one, birdied 17, and eagled one hole. He parred 44 out of the total 72 holes. However, this was not even 1.5 percent of the total number of pars at Augusta over the four days. During the Masters 2023, 93 players played at least one round, and over the week they parred 3029 holes.
In four days of play at Masters 2023, a total of 880 birdies were made, which were 53 more than the previous year. Twenty-five holes were eagled, 940 went for a bogey, and 126 holes were double bogeys or more.
Winners of the Masters over the years explored
Here's a look at the Masters champions over the years:
- 2022: Scottie Scheffler
- 2021: Hideki Matsuyama
- 2020: Dustin Johnson
- 2019: Tiger Woods
- 2018: Patrick Reed
- 2017: Sergio Garcia
- 2016: Danny Willett
- 2015: Jordan Spieth
- 2014: Bubba Watson
- 2013: Adam Scott
- 2012: Bubba Watson
- 2011: Charl Schwartzel
- 2010: Phil Mickelson
- 2009: Angel Cabrera
- 2008: Trevor Immelman
- 2007: Zach Johnson
- 2006: Phil Mickelson
- 2005: Tiger Woods
- 2004: Phil Mickelson
- 2003: Mike Weir
- 2002: Tiger Woods
- 2001: Tiger Woods
- 2000: Vijay Singh
- 1999: Jose Maria Olazabal
- 1998: Mark O'Meara
- 1997: Tiger Woods
- 1996: Nick Faldo
- 1995: Ben Crenshaw
- 1994: Jose Maria Olazabal
- 1993: Bernhard Langer
- 1992: Fred Couples
- 1991: Ian Woosnam
- 1990: Nick Faldo
- 1989: Nick Faldo
- 1988: Sandy Lyle
- 1987: Larry Mize
- 1986: Jack Nicklaus
- 1985: Bernhard Langer
- 1984: Ben Crenshaw
- 1983: Seve Ballesteros
- 1982: Craig Stadler
- 1981: Tom Watson
- 1980: Seve Ballesteros
- 1979: Fuzzy Zoeller
- 1978: Gary Player
- 1977: Tom Watson
- 1976: Raymond Floyd
- 1975: Jack Nicklaus
- 1974: Gary Player
- 1973: Tommy Aaron
- 1972: Jack Nicklaus
- 1971: Charles Coody
- 1970: Billy Casper
- 1969: George Archer
- 1968: Bob Goalby
- 1967: Gay Brewer Jr.
- 1966: Jack Nicklaus
- 1965: Jack Nicklaus
- 1964: Arnold Palmer
- 1963: Jack Nicklaus
- 1962: Arnold Palmer
- 1961: Gary Player
- 1960: Arnold Palmer
- 1959: Art Wall Jr.
- 1958: Arnold Palmer
- 1957: Doug Ford
- 1956: Jack Burke Jr.
- 1955: Cary Middlecoff
- 1954: Sam Snead
- 1953: Ben Hogan
- 1952: Sam Snead
- 1951: Ben Hogan
- 1950: Jimmy Demaret
- 1949: Sam Snead
- 1948: Claude Harmon
- 1947: Jimmy Demaret
- 1946: Herman Keiser
- 1943-45: No tournament (due to WWII)
- 1942: Byron Nelson
- 1941: Craig Wood
- 1940: Jimmy Demaret
- 1939: Ralph Guldahl
- 1938: Henry Picard
- 1937: Byron Nelson
- 1936: Horton Smith
- 1935: Gene Sarazen
- 1934: Horton Smith