How many PGA Championship titles has Tiger Woods won? Exploring the golfer's win record

Tiger Woods is set to return to the PGA Championship next week after two years. He has had a fair share of success at the season's second Major. In his illustrious career where he won 82 PGA Tour titles including 15 Major championships, he has won the PGA Championship four times.

Tiger Woods' first PGA Championship win came in 1999 at the Medinah Country Club. He beat Sergio García by one-stroke margin to win the second Major of his career. The 48-year-old entered the final round with a two-stroke joint lead and despite shooting 72, his worst of the week, he was able to triumph by single stroke.

The following year, Woods entered the PGA Championship as the defending champion. The tournament was taking place at the Valhalla Golf Club, which will return as host this year. The golfer once again entered the final round as the 54-hole leader and fired a low 67.

However, Bob May forced a three-hole playoff after shooting 66. In the playoff, Woods birdied the first hole and made a par on next two to defend his title successfully.

Woods didn't win the next PGA Championship until 2006, which was once again being played at Medinah. He jumped to take a two-shot lead after shooting 65 in the third round. In the final round, he carded 68 and aggregated at 18-under, and beat Shaun Micheel by four strokes.

With this win, he became the first-ever player to win the PGA Championship twice on the same course and also became the first player in modern Grand Slam Era to win two Majors in each of two straight years.

The following year, the PGA Championship was held at Tulsa's Southern Hills Country Club. Woods once again entered the fourth round as a 54-hole leader and shot 69 in the final round. He aggregated at 8-under to beat Woody Austin by two strokes and defend his title successfully.

Since his last win, the golfing legend has secured two more runner-up finishes at the PGA Championship and his last Major win was the Masters Tournament 2019.

Tiger Woods performances at the PGA Championship explored

Here's a look at Tiger Woods' performances at the PGA Championship over the years:

1997: T29

1998: T10

1999: 1

2000: P1

2001: T29

2002: 2

2003: T39

2004: T24

2005: T4

2006: 1

2007: 1

2009: 2

2010: T28

2011: CUT

2012: T11

2013: T40

2014: CUT

2015: CUT

2018: 2

2019: CUT

2020: T37

2022: W/D