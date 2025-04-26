How many places did Nelly Korda climb in Round 2 of the 2025 Chevron Championship?

Nelly Korda went up 71 places in the Chevron Championship leaderboard to reach T46. She scored 1 over in total after the second round. In the first round, she fired 77 with only one birdie on the front nine and none on the back nine. Meanwhile, in the second round, she scored 68 with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

Ad

In 2024, Korda won the Chevron Championship with 13 under. In the first round, she scored 68 with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the second round, she made 69 with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, she shot 69 and 69 with three and five birdies, respectively.

In the 2023 Chevron Championship, Korda finished in third place with 9 under. She scored 68 in the opening round with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the second round, she shot 70 with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, she had 70 and 71 with three birdies and one birdie, respectively.

Ad

Trending

Nelly Korda’s best finish was a T2 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions this year after scoring 18 under.

Nelly Korda opened up about her experience in the second round of the Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda joined the presser at the Chevron Championship after the second round and shared her playing experience at Carlton Woods. She added that she grinded herself for the birdies on the 8th and 9th holes. Her words were, via ASAP Sports:

Ad

“Yeah, I mean, at one point I was 7 over, so...Grinded a lot on the two birdies on my eighth and ninth hole really helped kind of boost it. Then knew that there were some gettable par-5s on the back nine, front nine. So, yeah, just crazy day. Go from win a tournament to just make the cut. I have to grind and keep your head down. Have faith.”

Ad

Korda continued to talk about her emotions and the weather conditions for the last two days at Carlton Woods. She said:

“Yeah, very up and down. Just my word today was have faith. That was my motto. So, yeah, I didn't really have much though after when I made two bogeys, but I just kept repeating it to myself, yeah…Yeah, it's tough. Obviously weather plays a really big role in the game of golf, and sometimes you just have to grind it out even when it's a little dark out.”

Nelly Korda also shared in the interview that she had a putter change amid the second round of the Chevron Championship. She will play the third round of the event on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More