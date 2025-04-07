How many players are making their tournament debut at the Masters 2025?

Masters 2025

The top names will be in action this week at the Augusta National for the Masters 2025. The first major of the season is starting from Thursday, April 10, and will feature the top veterans competing for the coveted green jacket.

While there are lots of veterans who are in the spotlight this week, several newcomers and first-timers are also making some noise. This time, the Masters 2025 features 21 debutants. The list includes both young amateurs and professionals as well as some regular PGA Tour pros who earned their first chance to compete in the Augusta event.

Here's a look at the 21 names who are making their tournament debut at the Masters 2025:

Amateur Champions:

  1. José Luis Ballester (a): 2024 US Amateur champion
  2. Noah Kent (a): 2024 U.S. Amateur runner-up
  3. Evan Beck (a): 2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion
  4. Justin Hastings (a): 2025 Latin America Amateur champion
  5. Hiroshi Tai (a): 2024 NCAA Division I men's golf individual champion

PGA Tour Event Winners (since the 2024 Masters):

  1. Taylor Pendrith
  2. Davis Riley
  3. Aaron Rai
  4. Davis Thompson
  5. Brian Campbell
  6. Rafael Campos
  7. Joe Highsmith
  8. Matt McCarty
  9. Kevin Yu
  10. Nico Echavarria
  11. Maverick McNealy

Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking (as of December 31, 2024):

  1. Max Greyserman
  2. Rasmus Højgaard
  3. Laurie Canter

Top four and ties from The Open 2024

  1. Thriston Lawrence

Top four and ties from 2024 PGA Championship

  1. Thomas Detry

Field for the Masters 2025 explored

Here's a look at the updated field for the Masters 2025:

  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Laurie Canter
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Jose Maria Olazabal
  • Brian Campbell
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Justin Hastings (a)
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Daniel Berger
  • Patrick Reed
  • Mike Weir
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Aaron Rai
  • Matt McCarty
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Jose Luis Ballester (a)
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Angel Cabrera
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Max Homa
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Joe Highsmith
  • Ludvig Aberg
  • Chris Kirk
  • Jon Rahm
  • Cam Davis
  • Zach Johnson
  • Harris English
  • Shane Lowry
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Davis Riley
  • Noah Kent (a)
  • Brian Harman
  • Sam Burns
  • Evan Beck (a)
  • Adam Scott
  • Rafael Campos
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Billy Horschel
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Nicolai Højgaard
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Byeong-Hun An
  • Tom Kim
  • Sepp Straka
  • Jason Day
  • Fred Couples
  • Russell Henley
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Corey Conners
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Lucas Glover
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Hiroshi Tai (a)
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Thomas Detry
  • Jhonattan Vegas
  • Nick Taylor
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Tom Hoge
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Max Greyserman
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Kevin Yu
  • Cameron Smith
  • Adam Schenk
  • Bubba Watson
  • Rasmus Højgaard
  • Justin Rose
  • Vijay Singh
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Cameron Young
  • Justin Thomas
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Danny Willett
