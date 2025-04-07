How many players are making their tournament debut at the Masters 2025?

The top names will be in action this week at the Augusta National for the Masters 2025. The first major of the season is starting from Thursday, April 10, and will feature the top veterans competing for the coveted green jacket.

While there are lots of veterans who are in the spotlight this week, several newcomers and first-timers are also making some noise. This time, the Masters 2025 features 21 debutants. The list includes both young amateurs and professionals as well as some regular PGA Tour pros who earned their first chance to compete in the Augusta event.

Here's a look at the 21 names who are making their tournament debut at the Masters 2025:

Amateur Champions:

José Luis Ballester (a): 2024 US Amateur champion Noah Kent (a): 2024 U.S. Amateur runner-up Evan Beck (a): 2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Justin Hastings (a): 2025 Latin America Amateur champion Hiroshi Tai (a): 2024 NCAA Division I men's golf individual champion

PGA Tour Event Winners (since the 2024 Masters):

Taylor Pendrith Davis Riley Aaron Rai Davis Thompson Brian Campbell Rafael Campos Joe Highsmith Matt McCarty Kevin Yu Nico Echavarria Maverick McNealy

Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking (as of December 31, 2024):

Max Greyserman Rasmus Højgaard Laurie Canter

Top four and ties from The Open 2024

Thriston Lawrence

Top four and ties from 2024 PGA Championship

Thomas Detry

Field for the Masters 2025 explored

Here's a look at the updated field for the Masters 2025:

Bryson DeChambeau

Laurie Canter

Sergio Garcia

Viktor Hovland

Jose Maria Olazabal

Brian Campbell

Rory McIlroy

Justin Hastings (a)

Phil Mickelson

Daniel Berger

Patrick Reed

Mike Weir

Joaquin Niemann

Scottie Scheffler

Aaron Rai

Matt McCarty

Patrick Cantlay

Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Min Woo Lee

Angel Cabrera

J.J. Spaun

Max Homa

Thriston Lawrence

Joe Highsmith

Ludvig Aberg

Chris Kirk

Jon Rahm

Cam Davis

Zach Johnson

Harris English

Shane Lowry

Tommy Fleetwood

Davis Riley

Noah Kent (a)

Brian Harman

Sam Burns

Evan Beck (a)

Adam Scott

Rafael Campos

Dustin Johnson

Billy Horschel

Taylor Pendrith

Nicolai Højgaard

Collin Morikawa

Byeong-Hun An

Tom Kim

Sepp Straka

Jason Day

Fred Couples

Russell Henley

Robert MacIntyre

Stephan Jaeger

Nick Dunlap

Corey Conners

Matthieu Pavon

Denny McCarthy

Lucas Glover

Xander Schauffele

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Will Zalatoris

Thomas Detry

Jhonattan Vegas

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Tom Hoge

Matt Fitzpatrick

Nico Echavarria

Max Greyserman

Akshay Bhatia

Brooks Koepka

Kevin Yu

Cameron Smith

Adam Schenk

Bubba Watson

Rasmus Højgaard

Justin Rose

Vijay Singh

Tyrrell Hatton

Wyndham Clark

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Young

Justin Thomas

Austin Eckroat

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Danny Willett

