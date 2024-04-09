How many players will make the cut at the Masters 2024?

The final field of the Masters 2024 is set and 89 players are set to compete at the first major of the season, which starts from Thursday, April 11. However, before thinking about the win, they'll have to ensure that they make it to the weekend at the Augusta National.
To make the cut at the Masters 2024, the players will have to finish in the top 50 and ties after 36 holes. Until 2020, the players within 10 strokes of the lead also used to make the cut, but that rule has since been changed.
Last year, the cutline was set at 4-over after 36 holes at the Augusta National. Many big names failed to make it to the weekend, including Rory McIlroy, who was touted as one of the favorites for the tournament. He aggregated at 5-over after shooting 72 and 77.
Other top names who missed the cut included Bryson DeChambeau, Brian Harmon, two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson, and 2000 champion Vijay Singh.
On the other side, Tiger Woods became only the third player to make 23 straight cuts at the Augusta National, equalling Gary Player and Fred Couples. This year, he has a chance to surpass them and become the player with the most consecutive cuts at the Masters.
What does the Masters 2024 field look like? Playing field explored
Here's a look at the players competing at the Masters 2024:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Santiago de la Fuente
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Stewart Hagestad
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Brooks Koepka
- Christo Lamprecht
- Min Woo Lee
- Luke List
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Matthieu Pavon
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Neal Shipley
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Jasper Stubbs
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris