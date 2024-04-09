How many players will make the cut at the Masters 2024?

The final field of the Masters 2024 is set and 89 players are set to compete at the first major of the season, which starts from Thursday, April 11. However, before thinking about the win, they'll have to ensure that they make it to the weekend at the Augusta National.

To make the cut at the Masters 2024, the players will have to finish in the top 50 and ties after 36 holes. Until 2020, the players within 10 strokes of the lead also used to make the cut, but that rule has since been changed.

Last year, the cutline was set at 4-over after 36 holes at the Augusta National. Many big names failed to make it to the weekend, including Rory McIlroy, who was touted as one of the favorites for the tournament. He aggregated at 5-over after shooting 72 and 77.

Other top names who missed the cut included Bryson DeChambeau, Brian Harmon, two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson, and 2000 champion Vijay Singh.

On the other side, Tiger Woods became only the third player to make 23 straight cuts at the Augusta National, equalling Gary Player and Fred Couples. This year, he has a chance to surpass them and become the player with the most consecutive cuts at the Masters.

What does the Masters 2024 field look like? Playing field explored

Here's a look at the players competing at the Masters 2024:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Santiago de la Fuente

Bryson DeChambeau

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Christo Lamprecht

Min Woo Lee

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Thorbjørn Olesen

Matthieu Pavon

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Neal Shipley

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Jasper Stubbs

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris