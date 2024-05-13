How many times has Rory McIlroy won at the Quail Hollow Club? Exploring his win record

Rory McIlroy has been a frequent visitor at the Quail Hollow Club ever since he made his debut on the PGA Tour in 2010. Particularly, he holds fond memories of the Wells Fargo Championship, where he has produced some outstanding results over the years.

Rory McIlroy has played the Wells Fargo Championship almost every year, barring 2017. In all, the world No. 2 golfer has taken four wins at the Quail Hollow Club, where the tournament is held every year.

McIlroy won his first championship at Quail Hollow during his rookie year on the PGA Tour in 2010. He then proceeded to win the tournament in 2015, 2021 and most recently 2024. His lowest score at the Wells Fargo Championship came in 2015 when he carded an overall score of 21 under par.

Speaking about winning the same tournament over the span of 14 years, McIlroy said via the PGA Tour after his latest win:

“I feel like these people have sort of watched me grow up from winning here as a 20-year-old to being the ripe old age of 35 now. They've sort of seen my progression throughout my career, and I've been lucky enough to win here four times.”

McIlroy will now be teeing it up at the 2024 PGA Championship just a week after his win, hoping to win his first major in almost a decade.

Rory McIlroy looks to end 10-year major win-less drought at 2024 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy's win at the Wells Fargo Championship has been a boost of confidence for him going into the PGA Championship. His last major win was in 2014, and coincidentally it was the PGA Championship held at the Valhalla Golf Club.

Now, 10 years later, things have lined up once again for Rory McIlroy, who will aim to shoot his shot at the second major of the year. Speaking about it in his post-round interview, McIlroy said via the PGA Championship:

"Going to a venue next week where I've won, it feels like the stars are aligning a little, but I've got a lot of golf to play and a lot of great players to try to beat next week. Going into the next Major of the year feeling really good about myself."

The Northern Irishman, however, will have to fend off the likes of Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm for the win.