How many times have Tiger Woods won the FedEx Cup Playoffs? Exploring the ace golfer’s bonus wins in the past

Although Tiger Woods is not competing in this year's FedEx Cup Playoffs, he has had his fair share of success at the concluding event of the PGA Tour season.

The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs are all set to begin on August 10 at TPC Southwind, Memphis, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the Playoffs.

The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings will compete at the Memphis event. The top 50 will feature at the BMW Championship, and only the top 30 will make their way to The Tour Championship.

Tiger Woods has triumphed twice at the FedExCup Playoffs in his career so far, which is the second-highest number of wins at the Playoffs. His wins came in 2007 and 2009, when there used to be four events in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which were reduced to three after 2018.

Here's a look at Tiger Woods' two wins at the FedEx Cup Playoffs:

Tiger Woods' victories at the FedEx Cup Playoffs

1) 2007

Tiger Woods during the third day of the 2007 Deutsche Bank Championship

The 2007 FedEx Cup Playoffs marked the first time professional golf had a Playoff event. While the first three events awarded 9,000 points for the win, the Tour Championship earned 10,300 points.

Tiger Woods entered the event as No. 1 in the rankings, having collected 100,000 points from the regular season. He didn't play in the Barclays (now known as the FedEx St. Jude Championship). Steve Stricker emerged victorious at the Westchester Country Club.

The next event was the Deutsche Bank Championship, where Woods finished as a joint runner-up after aggregating at 14-under, two strokes behind Phil Mickelson. Woods received 3,733 points for the runner-up finish.

Next up was the BMW Championship, where only the top 70 players advanced. The former World No. 1 golfer finished 22-under after 72 holes, beating Aaron Baddeley by two strokes.

Now it was time for the final event on the PGA Tour, the Tour Championship. Woods displayed his class over the four days and was so dominant that others didn't have a chance. He aggregated at 23-under after 72 holes, beating Zach Johnson and Mark Calcavecchi by an eight-stroke difference.

With two wins, Woods emerged as the winner with 123,033 points, while Stricker finished as the runner-up with 110,455 points.

2) 2009

Tiger Woods at the 2009 Tour Championship

Many changes were made to the points system for the 2009 FedEx Cup Playoffs. One notable change was the introduction of the reset points system, implemented after the BMW Championship. This adjustment was aimed at providing an equal chance to all 30 players in the Tour Championship.

Woods once again entered as the No. 1 golfer in the season standings with 3,341 points accumulated over 13 events. At the Barclays, he finished as a joint runner-up, just a stroke behind Heath Slocum, but his position remained unchanged.

Steve Stricker secured victory in the Deutsche Bank Championship by a single stroke, while Tiger Woods finished T11. This win propelled Stricker to the top position, displacing Woods.

Next up was the BMW Championship, where Tiger dominated to regain the lead in the Playoffs. The 15-time major winner achieved a course-record 62 in the third round and aggregated at 19-under after four days, beating Jim Furyk and Marc Leishman by eight strokes.