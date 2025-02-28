How many times have two aces been carded in the same round of professional golf? PGA Tour and DP World Tour records explored

Earlier this morning, DP World Tour golfer Dale Whitnell hit two aces at the South African Open. He recorded a hole-in-one on two separate holes in the same round, a feat that's not unprecedented but is quite uncommon. There have been a smattering of players who've done this either in DP World Tour or the PGA Tour in history.

According to Jamie Kennedy, only four players in the history of those two tours have ever accomplished that feat, with Whitnell on February 28 becoming the latest example.

The first came in 1955 when Bill Whedon knocked two hole-in-ones in a singular round at the Insurance City Open. That tournament is today known as the Travelers Championship.

The next instance of two aces in a round didn't occur until 2006, over five decades later. That one was accomplished by Yusaku Miyazato at the Reno Tahoe Open, which is currently titled the Barracuda Championship and has been since 2014.

Prior to today, the last example of this was done by Brian Harman in 2015 at the Barclays. That tournament is now known as the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the PGA Tour playoffs.

Despite the two aces, Harman finished tied for 30 while Jason Day took home the trophy. Whitnell remains the only DP World Tour player to achieve this feat. It took 51 years for someone to repeat the feat, but then it took nine and 10 years for it to happen again, so it may not be long before someone else completes this epic feat.

DP World Tour star addresses startling aces feat

On Friday morning, Dale Whitnell woke up and got ready for the second round of the South African Open knowing he needed to play better to avoid missing the cut. He had broken even in the first round.

Dale Whitnell had two aces (Image via Getty)

Fast forward to now, and Whitnell is not only making the cut but is firmly in contention. A brilliant second round, buoyed by an impressive two aces in one round, pushed him into a tie for ninth. He's five back of the lead, making his initial worry about the cut look foolish.

Whitnell said via ESPN:

"I was struggling to make the cut, so I knew I needed to go out and play well and got off to a hot start as they would say."

The golfer added:

"Birdied the first and then hit a flush 7-iron on the second and didn't realize it went in until down the bottom they sort of cheered. That was lovely."

Not only was this an unprecedented feat on the DP World Tour, but it was totally new for Whitnell. He admitted he'd never had a hole-in-one in a tournament. He called it "pretty special" to then have two in the same day.

