How many wins does Brian Campbell have? Mexico Open champion's past records explored

Brian Campbell has only one triumph on the PGA Tour, which came at last week’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. His first triumph at Vidanta Vallarta came after scoring 20 under in total, and he knocked out Aldrich Potgieter in the playoffs.

Potgieter was leading the tournament till the third round until Campbell claimed his first PGA Tour title on Sunday. To accomplish this achievement, Campbell shot 65 in the first round with two birdies on the front nine and four birdies along with an eagle on the back nine of the golf course.

In the second round, the golfer scored 65 with three birdies on the front nine along with an eagle and three birdies on the back nine. He shot 64 in the third round with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. Next, he scored 70 in the fourth round with four birdies in total.

Campbell didn't win any tournaments last year, but he reached as near as T2 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Golf Championship, the Ascendant pres. by Blue, and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. He only played at the PGA Tour’s 2024 US Open, where he finished at T56 after shooting 12 over 292.

Brian Campbell shared his thoughts after capturing a PGA Tour win

Brian Campbell shared that the triumph was special to him but at the same time, it made him numb:

“Just so special. If I'm honest, it feels really numb right now. I'm so appreciative of this week. Honestly, the people who put on tournaments like this, it gets overlooked, but getting the courses ready, getting us ready, it's really special what they do week in and week out. I'm just so over-the-top thankful for everything and just stoked right now.

Yeah, that was not by design. I don't recommend going right on that tee shot. I was very fortunate to get the bounce, still in play and then got myself back in position. My caddie gave me a perfect number and I trusted it. Gave us a chance against Aldrich, so that was nice. I thought I was going to throw up at multiple times during the day. That last hole, I guess I just wanted to keep the party going a little longer but not by design. Yeah, it was really fun to play against him.”

Before triumphing at the Mexico Open, Campbell played at the Farmers Insurance Open and couldn't make through the cutline. He also missed the cutline at the American Express after shooting 11 under and he withdrew from the Sony Open.

