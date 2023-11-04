How many wins does Camilo Villegas have? Golfer’s record so far explored

Colombian golfer Camilo Villegas has been highly successful since going professional in 2004. His career is a testament to his skill and perseverance, with a total of ten professional wins to his credit.

Villegas' triumphs span prominent tournaments, demonstrating a level of proficiency that has garnered him praise on the PGA Tour as well as the international scene.

Camilo Villegas: A closer look at his golf record

Let us delve into this golfing maestro's record, tracking his route to victory and studying the key moments that have marked his long career.

The Tour Championship (2008): In a thrilling match, Villegas won with a winning score of -7 (72-66-69-66=273), eventually triumphing in a playoff against Spain's Sergio Garcia.

The Honda Classic (2010): Villegas won this tournament with a score of -13 (66-66-67-68=267), finishing five strokes ahead of American Anthony Kim.

Wyndham Championship (2014): Villegas won again with a score of -17 (63-69-68-63=263), just beating Bill Haas of the United States and Freddie Jacobson of Sweden.

Japan Golf Tour

Coca-Cola Tokai Classic (2007)

Other Tournaments

Telus World Skins Game (2008)

CVS Caremark Charity Classic (2008) (with Bubba Watson)

Notah Begay III Foundation Challenge (2008)

World Golf Salutes King Bhumibol Skins Tournament (2010)

Camilo Villegas at the WWT Championship 2023

The WWT Championship, which is being contested at the El Cardonal at Diamante course, has already proven to be an excellent demonstration of top-tier golf skills. The stakes are high and the competition is strong, with a purse of $8.2 million.

Camilo Villegas has taken the lead after Round 2 with a score of -16. The Colombian's flawless performance on the course featured a remarkable round of 64. However, Matt Kuchar of the United States is not far behind, trailing by only two strokes with a score of -14.