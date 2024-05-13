Chris Gotterup has one title so far on the PGA Tour courtesy of his recent victory at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. The American carded 67 with four under par in the final round on Sunday, May 12.

Gotterup won the tournament by six strokes in his 27th Tour start over Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson. He started with two bogeys but quickly bounced back birdie-eagle-birdie in his next three strokes.

Talking about his bogeys and subsequent comeback, Gotterup said (via PGA Tour):

“I felt good, like better than I thought I would feel coming out of the gates even though I made two bogeys. Kind of a crappy putt on the first hole and a really tough two-putt on the next. Then to bounce back the way I did, it’s just kind of how I roll."

"No matter what tournament or what my game feels like, I’m going to grind it out. That’s kind of how I’ve always been," Gotterup added.

Chris Gotterup finished with an overall score of 262 with 22 under par after four rounds. Gotterup took home $780,000 and 300 FedExCup points. He also secured an exemption to the 2024 PGA Championship and debuts in the Sentry and the Players Championship in 2025.

The 24-year-old became a professional in 2022. In his 26 starts on the PGA Tour, Chris Gotterup has made cut in 16 of them and has had one top-5 finish and two top-10 finishes. Chris Gotterup's best start has been on the John Deere Classic where he finished fourth.

Chris Gotterup's best performances

Here is a quick recap of some of the best performances by Chris Gotterup in his professional career after his debut in 2022 on different tours so far:

2022 John Deere Classic: T4 (PGA Tour)

2023 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank: 4 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2022 Puerto Rico Open: T7 (PGA Tour)

2022 U.S Open: T43 (PGA Tour)

2023 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: T5 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic: T5 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson: T24 (PGA Tour)

2022 Travelers Championship: T35 (PGA Tour)

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches: T35 (PGA Tour)

2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: T14 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2022 The RSM Classic: T35 (PGA Tour)

2022 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron: T18 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 Farmers Insurance Open: T50 (PGA Tour)

2023 Magnit Championship: T16 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2022 Shriners Children's Open: T44 (PGA Tour)

2023 Hometown Lenders Championship: T17 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2022 Fortinet Championship: T51 (PGA Tour)

2023 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron: T21 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 The Panama Championship: T14 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 AdventHealth Championship: T22 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Astara Chile Classic: T18 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 Valspar Championship: T61 (PGA Tour)

2023 Compliance Solutions Championship: T21 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 The Ascendant presented by Blue: T25 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open: T57 (PGA Tour)

2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: T20 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open: T23 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard: T28 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T37 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS: T32 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Visit Knoxville Open: T47 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: T48 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club: T48 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: T66 (Korn Ferry Tour)