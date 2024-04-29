How many wins does Hannah Green have? LPGA golfer’s record explored

Hannah Green is playing pretty good golf right now. Just over the weekend, the LPGA Tour golfer earned a victory, moving her up to 18th on the Rolex Rankings and third on the CME Race to the Globe rankings.

Green defeated Maja Stark at the JM Eagle LA Championship. She shot 18 under par for a three-stroke victory, which gave her her fifth victory ever. After missing the cut at the Chevron Championship, she bounced back in a big way.

One of her four other titles was also in the JM Eagle LA Championship. The golfer won that contest in 2023, so she successfully defended her title this time around. Another of the remaining titles came in 2024 at the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she shot 13 under to edge out Celine Boutier.

The remaining two wins in Green's career came in 2019, including one Major. She won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship that year. Green also won the Cambia Portland Classic to make it one of her most successful seasons ever.

When Nelly Korda returns to action at the next tournament, Green will try to stop her impressive winning streak and start one of her own. Overall, it's been a bit of a mixed bag in 2024, as she has two wins but also two missed cuts, apart from a T21 and a T54 finish.

Overall, through winning and not, Green has earned a cumulative $5,375,243 in her six years as a professional. She first turned pro in 2018.

Hannah Green opens up on recent victory

Hannah Green put together a really solid performance over the weekend to capture what amounted to her second consecutive win at the JM Eagle LA Championship and her fifth win overall.

Hannah Green won the JM Eagle LA Championship

After the tournament, she opened up on the weekend and the course at which she played (via NBC Sports):

“[The course is] really kind to me. I felt like a couple times today almost got like a member bounce. I, obviously, really am fond of the golf club and joked that they didn’t approve it with me that they were making alterations. I love it here.”

She went on to discuss her performance in particular:

“When I chipped in on 12 I kind of felt like I really snagged one there,” Green said. “I really like the 13th hole and also played the 15th really well. When I made eagle on 15 that kind of sealed the deal. I did see Maja got it to 9 under so I know what I needed to do. Usually, I make it really tricky on myself and only win by a shot.”

This was a more comfortable outing than it usually is, as she was a few strokes clear and was never truly in major danger of losing her lead.